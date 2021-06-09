Pawan Singh: Pawan Singh Video: Pawan Singh has shared a video of his meeting with fans on his Instagram account.

The popularity of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh needs no introduction. The craze among people about him is also amazing. One such crazy fan surprised Pawan Singh, who walked hundreds of kilometers to his house just to meet him, and when the actor found out, he was shocked and emotional.

Please tell that Ashok Sah, a resident of Motihari, is a cripple and a big fan of Pawan Singh. He traveled hundreds of kilometers in his wheelchair to meet his favorite actor and reached Araha and met Pawan Singh. The actor shared a video of the meeting on his Instagram account. It was written with this video, ‘This boy has been coming to my house since 4 am on ’27 after leaving Ara Motihari. I am amazed at how I can praise this brother, that is why I speak, the people are God to me.





Pawan Singh never thought of this, but when the incident happened to him, he asked Ashok Sah about his journey. After this, Pawan Singh gave a meal to Ashok Sah and arranged for him to go home with financial help. The actor said that people love me because of my good deeds. Despite the lockdown, it’s just a big deal to come to see me after so many days of walking. We thank them for loving us so much.