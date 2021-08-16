Pawandeep Arunita buys a house in the same building: Indian Idol 12 winners Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal will buy a house in the same building in Mumbai Mohammad Danish

‘Indian Idol 12’ has come to an end with the victory of Pawandeep Rajan, but fans and co-contestants are still eager to know about Arunita Kanjilal. Pavandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal were added a lot in the season. The angle of their love was also talked about. But Pawandeep always described Arunita as his best friend.

Now his friend and one of the top 6 contestants of ‘Indian Idol 12’, Mohammad Danish (Mohammad Danish) has said that Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita are planning to take a house in the same building.



‘Everyone will take home together, friendship is no longer family’

In an interview before the show’s grand finale, Mohammad Danish told India.com that Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita are planning to take up their respective homes in the same building in Mumbai. Danish said, ‘We all plan to stay together. Everyone will live together in the same building. Our friendship will last, it will never break. We have all come from outside, like some have come from Uttarakhand, some have come from Rajasthan. So everyone will take home together. It’s not a friendship, it’s a family now.



Pawandeep-Arunita’s link-apne said this

When Danish was asked about the love angle and link-up between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, he replied that he doesn’t even notice. They are good friends and their bond is very good. Danish further said that he prays that their bond will remain the same.

Pawandeep was the winner and Arunita was the first runner-up

We will tell you that ‘Indian Idol 12’ ended on 15th August. Pawandeep won the trophy this season without a car and Rs 25 lakh, while Arunita Kanjilal became the first runner-up. Saily Kamble became the second runner-up. Arunita and Sayali were given Rs 5 lakh each.

