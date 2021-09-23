Pawandeep Arunita romantic song leaked: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal romantic duo leaked before release video goes viral
The director said this on the leak of the song
“We don’t know how it was leaked,” he said. No need to worry too much as only a small part of the song was leaked. We will tell you that this romantic song will be filmed by Pawandeep and Arunita. Both of them have been learning dance for a long time for this song.
The duo of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal in ‘Indian Idol 12’ was well liked. There was a lot of discussion about the link-up of the two. Fans affectionately call him ‘Arudeep’. Pawandeep Rajan was the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’, while Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up.
A few days ago, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita also met Hrithik Roshan and his parents. He presented the pair with gold coins and a chain. Speaking of the song, Pawandeep and Arunita have previously sung in Himesh Reshammiya’s music album as well.
#Pawandeep #Arunita #romantic #song #leaked #Pawandeep #Rajan #Arunita #Kanjilal #romantic #duo #leaked #release #video #viral
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.