Pawandeep Arunita romantic song leaked: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal romantic duo leaked before release video goes viral

Popular duo of ‘Indian Idol 12’ Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s song had been waiting for a long time. The song is composed by Pavandeep and Ashish Kulkarni. But before the song was officially released, a fan leaked it. The entire team, including Pawandeep, Arunita and Ashish Kulkarni, has been harassed by the song leak.

Let us know that this song is a romantic duet, which was composed live by Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan with 70 musicians, 10 tabla players, 15 drummers and other musicians. The release of this song in such a situation has annoyed everyone. The producer and director of this song Raj Surani spoke to our colleague Times of India about this. They don’t even understand how the song was leaked.



The director said this on the leak of the song

“We don’t know how it was leaked,” he said. No need to worry too much as only a small part of the song was leaked. We will tell you that this romantic song will be filmed by Pawandeep and Arunita. Both of them have been learning dance for a long time for this song.

The duo of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal in ‘Indian Idol 12’ was well liked. There was a lot of discussion about the link-up of the two. Fans affectionately call him ‘Arudeep’. Pawandeep Rajan was the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’, while Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up.



A few days ago, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita also met Hrithik Roshan and his parents. He presented the pair with gold coins and a chain. Speaking of the song, Pawandeep and Arunita have previously sung in Himesh Reshammiya’s music album as well.