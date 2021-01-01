Pawandeep Arunita’s fans win the fight: Pawandeep Rajan became the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’ so Arunita’s fans were angry
People are angry that no girl has become the winner of ‘Indian Idol’ this time. The question is, can any girl win an Indian Idol? We will tell you that only the fourth season of ‘Indian Idol’ was won by a girl named Saurabh Debbarma.
Here is how Arunita Kanjilal’s fans are reacting to Pawandeep Rajan’s victory:
We will tell you that the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’ was announced around 12 pm. Pawandeep was the winner, while Arunita Kanjilal and Sayali Kamble were the runners-up. Nihal Taro, Mohammad Danish and Shanmukhpriya are fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. After winning, Pawandeep Rajan got Rs 25 lakh and a car in addition to the trophy.
