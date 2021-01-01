Pawandeep Arunita’s fans win the fight: Pawandeep Rajan became the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’ so Arunita’s fans were angry

As soon as Pawandeep Rajan’s name was announced as ‘Indian Idol 12’ (Indian Idol 2021 winner) on 15th August at 12 noon, a wave of joy erupted among the fans. Even Pawandeep himself could not believe it and the expression on his face was visible at that moment of victory. But after Pawandeep Rajan’s victory, his and Arunita Kanjilal’s fans flocked on social media.

On social media, Arunita’s fans expressed their displeasure over Pawandeep Rajan’s victory and said that Arunita deserves better and more than him. At the same time, some people called ‘Indian Idol 12’ scripted. How was the winner announced without disclosing the number of votes, he said?



People are angry that no girl has become the winner of ‘Indian Idol’ this time. The question is, can any girl win an Indian Idol? We will tell you that only the fourth season of ‘Indian Idol’ was won by a girl named Saurabh Debbarma.

Here is how Arunita Kanjilal’s fans are reacting to Pawandeep Rajan’s victory:

We will tell you that the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’ was announced around 12 pm. Pawandeep was the winner, while Arunita Kanjilal and Sayali Kamble were the runners-up. Nihal Taro, Mohammad Danish and Shanmukhpriya are fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. After winning, Pawandeep Rajan got Rs 25 lakh and a car in addition to the trophy.