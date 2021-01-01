Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Indian Idol 12: What Arunita Kanjilal told Pawandeep Rajan after winning Indian Idol 12

The biggest finale of ‘Indian Idol 12’ aired on Sunday night, with Pawandeep Rajan as the winner. He won the show’s trophy and Rs 25 lakh in cash. Arunita Kanjilal was the first and Sayali Kamble was the second runner up.

As soon as Pawandeep’s name was announced as the winner, he spoke to IndianExpress.com shortly after and said that this was a sour-sweet moment for him. Taking a deep breath and excited, he said, ‘The feeling of holding a trophy can’t be compared to anything. However, the kind of bond we had, I just wanted everyone to win. I wish I could share the trophy with the other 5 finalists. This is a very mixed feeling for me. I know everyone is very talented and everyone’s career will be great soon. We will work together whenever we get the chance.



What did Arunita say?

The love affair between Pawandeep and Arunita also got a lot of discussion when they were good friends with the contestants. However, both of them said that they are good friends. Asked what his best friend told him after the victory, Pawandeep said, “We didn’t have time to talk much but Arunita congratulated him on stage and said that she is very happy for me.”



The fans showed a lot of love

During the episode, Pawandeep’s mother could not hold back her tears when host Aditya Narayan made a big announcement. Pawandeep thanked the fans and described it as an emotional moment for everyone. He said, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to reciprocate the way fans have loved me. If I’m in my bus, I’ll thank him personally.

Pawandeep said – responsibility has increased

This is the second victory of a boy from Uttarakhand after ‘The Voice’ in 2015. Pawandeep says, “Now my responsibility towards the audience has increased even more. The love he showed, I can’t disappoint him. I think I can only work on my art so that I can give good music. That way I can pay. Ashish Kulkarni and I have decided that we will work together as musicians and create great music in the future. This is just the beginning and I look forward to seeing where my music career takes me.



Music school will start in Uttarakhand

Pavandeep will use his prize money to develop music culture in Uttarakhand. “Champawat doesn’t have many facilities and that’s why I want to start a music school. A lot of people want to learn after watching my journey. That’s why I want to build a studio and now I want to do something big so that everyone has a good chance and they can fulfill their dreams.

Pawandeep wants to sing for Salman Khan

Actor Siddharth Malhotra told Finale Night that his mother is also a fan of Pawandeep. He told Pawandeep that he would love to sing for him one day. Asked which Bollywood star he would like to sing for, Pawandeep said, “I would love to sing for any actor but I am a fan of Salman Khan. I would definitely like to sing for him sometime.

