Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal render a dreamy duet; Danish Mohammad ruins Roopkumar Rathod's iconic Maula





On Indian Idol 12, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal are the company together with Roopkumar Rathod. The programme begins with Ashish Kulkarni and Nihal Tauro singing Principal Duniya Bhoola Dunga Teri Chahat Principal. The musicians do a fab job. The second track is Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum from Aashiqui. Kumar Sanu seems to be impressed. The boys do a fab job of rendering one of many final heartbreak numbers from the 90's. Aashish Kulkarni does a excellent job. Mamaji begins crying saying that Aashiqui was the final movie he noticed together with his late brother. Kumar Sanu praises the younger males for the emotional high quality of their singing. Anuradha Paudwal says that everybody will miss Shravan Rathod a lot.

Sayi Kamble and Arunita Kanjilal sing Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain Tumko Sanam from the film, Saajan. Sayi then sings the quantity, Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise, which is a stunning track. The women additionally croon the melody Mainu Ishq Da Lagya Rog from Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin. Kumar Sanu sings Tu Pyaar Hai Kisi Aur Ka together with Anuradha Paudwal. It's a magical second for all lovers of 90s music.

Sayi Kamble and Mohammad Danish sing the great quantity from Aashiqui, Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise. They do a improbable job. In addition they sing the quantity, Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam from the identical movie. Danish Mohammad recreates Roopkumar Rathod's fabulous quantity, Maula. The alleged lovebirds of the present, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal sing Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin. In addition they sing the basic romantic track, Nazar Ke Saamne Jigaar Ke Paas. Each Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal reward the couple a lot.

Ashish Kulkarni and Shanmukhapriya sing Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai earlier than the judges and visitor panel. Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad come subsequent. They sing the track, Tu Pyaar Hai Kisi Aur Ka.

