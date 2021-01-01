Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kedarnath Trip: Pawandeep Rajan unveils his road trip plan to Kedarnath with Arunita Kanjilal and top 6 contestants – Arunita will go to Kedarnath with ‘Indian Idol 12’ winner Pawandeep, these contestants will be together

Pawandeep Rajan is very happy after winning ‘Indian Idol 12’. In the grand finale of the show on August 15, Pavandeep won the trophy by defeating Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohammad Danish (Mohammad Danish), Nihal Talro and Shanmukhapriya. Recently, Pawandeep revealed what his next plans are after winning the show.

Talking to our colleague Itimes, Pawandeep Rajan said that now he is planning to go to Kedarnath along with Arunita Kanjilal and other contestants of ‘Indian Idol 12’. Pawandeep said he would go on a 10-day trip to Kedarnath.



10 days Kedarnath Yatra

Pawandeep Rajan said that after the trip to Kedarnath, he will spend time with his family and also plan some special things with them. Only after dealing with it will he consider the future.

He will be accompanied by Ashish Kulkarni

Pawandeep Rajan said that now all the top-6 contestants are thinking of making music together. In addition to the top-6, Ashish Kulkarni will be with Pawandeep. We will tell you that during the journey of ‘Indian Idol 12’, Pawandeep and Ashish became very good and deep friends. Even when Ashish came to the finals of the show, he gave a special gift to Pawandeep. Pawandeep said that he and Ashish will work together. For this, he is planning to take a place in Mumbai, where the two will compose music together.

Pawandeep is also good at playing musical instruments

Please tell that Pawandeep Rajan is a resident of Champawat in Uttarakhand. His father Suresh Rajan (Pawandeep Rajan’s father) is a popular singer in Kumaon. His grandmother was also a folk singer. That is why Pawandeep has inherited singing. Pawandeep Rajan’s sister Jyotideep is a singer. Pawandeep Rajan plays many instruments from piano to drums, drums, keyboards and guitar and can sing easily.

