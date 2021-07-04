Pawandeep Rajan declared winner of Indian idol 12 by fans | Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan will be the winner? Fans campaign on social media

New Delhi: Pawandeep Rajan is one of the most loved contestants of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’. He has won everyone’s heart with his art. He has been a favorite of all the fans, guests and judges. Like the previous weeks, this Saturday also the fans are very happy with Pawandeep’s performance. His strong performance got the fans excited.

This week’s theme was rainy season

The rainy season has arrived, so ‘Indian Idol 12’ had a monsoon season theme on Saturday. All the contestants gave more than one performance. The judges of ‘Indian Idol 12’ enjoyed the performances with Bhutta and Bhajiya. Everyone was seen enjoying the monsoon season. During this monsoon celebration, everyone tied the knot with a great performance.

Pawandeep sang this song

Pawandeep Rajan also sang a song on this theme and he won the hearts of everyone with his superb performance. Pawandeep Rajan sang ‘Rim Jhim Gire Sawan’ and fans also liked it. Now Pawandeep’s fans are praising him on social media and are appealing to social media users to make him a winner, that people should vote for Pawandeep and make him a winner.

Guys don’t forget to vote for our darling Pawandeep.. He need our votes… Its our responsibility to make him winner.. Lets make him winner with highest votes ever in history of indian idol #indianidol12 #indianidol #IndianIdol2021 #pawandeep #pawandeeprajan — Rk (@Rk32694798) June 27, 2021

When big talent comes in little things. Bang On Joey! Reach for the moon and fall amongst the stars ! You have your Idol Pawandeep for a great role model and love of your fans! @RajanPawandeep #IndianIdol #pawandeep #drummerboyJoey https://t.co/oAz5ssx2SP — IndianIdolite (@IndianIdolite) July 3, 2021

Honored in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, recently Pawandeep Rajan got a chance to meet the former Chief Minister of the state Tirath Singh Rawat at his home in Uttarakhand. She was praised for her singing skills and also given a token of respect. Pawandeep was presented with a shawl and a state memento on his arrival.

