Entertainment

Pawandeep Rajan declared winner of Indian idol 12 by fans | Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan will be the winner? Fans campaign on social media

20 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pawandeep Rajan declared winner of Indian idol 12 by fans | Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan will be the winner? Fans campaign on social media
Written by admin
Pawandeep Rajan declared winner of Indian idol 12 by fans | Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan will be the winner? Fans campaign on social media

Pawandeep Rajan declared winner of Indian idol 12 by fans | Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan will be the winner? Fans campaign on social media

New Delhi: Pawandeep Rajan is one of the most loved contestants of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’. He has won everyone’s heart with his art. He has been a favorite of all the fans, guests and judges. Like the previous weeks, this Saturday also the fans are very happy with Pawandeep’s performance. His strong performance got the fans excited.

This week’s theme was rainy season

The rainy season has arrived, so ‘Indian Idol 12’ had a monsoon season theme on Saturday. All the contestants gave more than one performance. The judges of ‘Indian Idol 12’ enjoyed the performances with Bhutta and Bhajiya. Everyone was seen enjoying the monsoon season. During this monsoon celebration, everyone tied the knot with a great performance.

Pawandeep sang this song

Pawandeep Rajan also sang a song on this theme and he won the hearts of everyone with his superb performance. Pawandeep Rajan sang ‘Rim Jhim Gire Sawan’ and fans also liked it. Now Pawandeep’s fans are praising him on social media and are appealing to social media users to make him a winner, that people should vote for Pawandeep and make him a winner.

Honored in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, recently Pawandeep Rajan got a chance to meet the former Chief Minister of the state Tirath Singh Rawat at his home in Uttarakhand. She was praised for her singing skills and also given a token of respect. Pawandeep was presented with a shawl and a state memento on his arrival.

VIDEO

Also read: Nia Sharma sets fire in the rain, dances with a bang

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);
#Pawandeep #Rajan #declared #winner #Indian #idol #fans #Indian #Idol #Pawandeep #Rajan #winner #Fans #campaign #social #media

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment