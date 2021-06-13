Pawandeep Rajan gifts his lucky cap to special little guest on the upcoming episode – here’s why





The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Leisure Tv's Indian Idol Season 12 goes to be a blast for the viewers. With Sonu Kakkar as the special guest and an episode themed India Ki Farmayish, the contestants will fulfil a 'farmayish' of a tune made by the company. Put up Pawandeep Rajan's efficiency on the tune Phir Se Udd Chala, which will likely be enormously praised by everybody, a little fan makes an impactful entry on stage, leaving everybody going, "awww…", and prompting Pawandeep to make a heartwarming gesture that nobody would've imagined.

To encourage Pawandeep Rajan, Drummer Boy Joey (Prayaan) will showcase his extremely profound abilities of taking part in the drums. Mid-performance, Pawandeep too joins him on stage and collectively, they each sing songs in addition to play the drums. Not solely this, as a token of appreciation, Pawandeep, who is understood for his signature Himachali topi (cap), gracefully gifted his cap to Prayaan who was visibly joyful.

Speaking about his gesture Pawandeep Rajan shares, "I really feel so lucky to know that the little child seems up to me. And, the proven fact that he performs the drums with a lot enthusiasm at such a younger age is past me. I'm actually impressed by taking a look at his ardour and pray that he grows up to be an amazing drummer. I'm grateful to the present to have given me a possibility to meet and carry out with Little Drummer Boy Joey (Prayaan). He's a star for me and the happiness on his face after I gifted him my cap is one thing I'll always remember."

Keep tuned this weekend at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV to witness this cute little bit of camaraderie on Indian Idol 12.

