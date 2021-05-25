Pawandeep Rajan Pays Tribute To Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan As He Croons Sajna





Daman: Singer Pawandeep Rajan has emerged as one of the fashionable contestants on the singing actuality present, Indian Idol 12. A number of occasions on the present, he left judges, viewers, and particular visitors spellbound together with his stellar performances. Now, his current video, the place he may be seen paying tribute to Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has gone insanely viral on social media. Within the viral clip, he may be seen crooning to the tune ‘Sajna’ as he performs guitar. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan Points Unconditional Apology For Hurting Sentiments With His Alibaug Comment

Within the video, he may be seen clad in a pink t-shirt and a black cap as he leaves his followers mesmerised with Sajna’s cowl. Additionally Learn – Udit Narayan on Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Why Solely Aditya Spoke And Everybody Else Remained Clear?

Taking to Instagram, he shared the video and captioned it, “SAJANAA cowl Tribute to ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali khan Sahab. (sic)” Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Aditya Narayan Defends Contributors Says, ‘We Have Finest Contestants’

Watch Video Right here:

Earlier, his previous video taking part in tabla surfaced across the web as his buddy sings Sahiba tune from Phillauri.

Pawandeep comes from a music background as his father Suresh Rajan and sister Jyotideep Rajan are skilled singers. In truth, Pawandeep Rajan’s father is a famend Kaumani folks singer. On the present, Pawandeep is usually paired together with his co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal. They’re usually noticed spending time collectively as they rehearse and play video games.

Nonetheless, host Aditya Narayan has clarified in a current interview that their romance is faux. Talking with Bollywood Spy, he stated, “Hum masti karte hai (We’re simply having some enjoyable). Folks say that we cook dinner up make-believe affairs on actuality exhibits. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (That is all lie). However you take pleasure in it no? As a result of we like to do it. They’re younger individuals and if one thing does occur between them, they’ve our needs, and if not, it’s their lives. So we’re simply having fun with. Final season, with what occurred between Neha and me, individuals received offended as if they’re our family members. ‘How are you going to do that?’ I say ‘Good day, we’re placing on a present.”

As per the Bollywood Life report, the makers have just lately launched a brand new elimination rule, Powerplay. It implies that there’ll no evictions within the coming few weeks and the highest 9 contestants will proceed to carry out. As soon as the powerplay ends, the judges will calculate the full variety of votes every contestant has acquired. The contestants with the very best variety of votes will get a direct entry into the finale. Additionally it is reported that out of 9 contributors, solely 5 will make it to the finale whereas different contestants shall be evicted collectively.

At current, there are 9 contestants who’re contesting towards one another within the present – Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukh Priya, Sawai Bhatt, Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayali Kamble, Anjali Gaikwad and Nihal Taro.