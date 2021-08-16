Pawandeep Rajan reveals future plans: ‘Indian Idol 12’ winner Pawandeep says – Uttarakhand will promote music and new singers – Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan wants to promote Uttarakhand music and new singers

Hardil Aziz singer Pawandeep Rajan has become the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’. Most of the spectators believed in Pawandeep’s victory, but he did not believe in himself. In an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times after winning the trophy, Pawandeep said, “I didn’t think he would be named as the winner.

Feels bad even after winning

Pawandeep said, ‘I didn’t think I would win, because everyone is such a great artist. I never thought my name would be there. I was also very scared. Then when my name came up, I also felt bad that six out of six people should get the trophy. How I take it, it doesn’t look good. We have all become such special friends, but it is the love, the blessing of the people. That’s why I got here.

‘The Voice’ won, but then the timing wasn’t right

Pawandeep has won the reality show ‘The Voice’ in 2015 with a prize money of Rs 50 lakh ahead of ‘Indian Idol 12’. When asked why he was reuniting with a reality show in such a situation, he says, ‘I was young then. Was only 18 years old. In these five years, I have learned a lot, changed a lot, seen many ups and downs, so I thought I should go for ‘Indian Idol’. Now is the right time. I won the show at the time, but it wasn’t the right time. I got a lot of love from the people in ‘Indian Idol’.

No drama is shown in the show

Apart from Pawandeep’s singing in the show, there was a lot of discussion about chemistry with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal. Are such plays performed for TRP in the show? To this question, Pawandeep says, ‘No, no. We both used to sing duets, we both used to get a pitch, so we started singing a lot of duets, then someone like that came to his mind, he spoke, then everyone started teasing. Otherwise our friendship is too tight. We have become like a family of 10 competitors. I want this friendship to last forever. This is not all done on purpose. I don’t think there has been any such drama.

I will build a studio and a music school

When asked about his future plans after the victory, Pawandeep said, “Right now I am going to Kedarnath for 10 days. Then come to Mumbai and take home and set up a studio. I just want to work in music. I want to pursue Uttarakhand folk music. Like Punjabi songs, Bengali songs, Marathi songs are very good. There are movies, there are movies, there are movies, there are songs, there are movies, there are movies, there are movies, there are movies, there are movies, there are movies, there are movies, there are movies, there are movies.

At the same time, what will you do with the prize money of Rs 25 lakh received as the winner? When asked, he says, ‘This money will be used to build a small music school in Champawat, as there are many smart kids there too. I think I can be a source, a medium like ‘Indian Idol’ for those kids. We will teach those kids and send them here, so that their future will be good too. They can also dream.