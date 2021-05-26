Pawandeep Rajan turns harmonium teacher for Arunita Kanjilal; After ‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ trends after casteist remark





It’s that point of the day once we convey to you the trending leisure information. Tanuj Virwani, Akshara Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Yuvika Chaudhary, Aditya Narayan, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, and others are part of our high leisure information as we speak. So learn on to know extra about as we speak’s newsmakers Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan turns harmonium teacher for Arunita Kanjilal; however the way in which she seems to be at her new ‘guru’ will soften your coronary heart

Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan turns harmonium teacher for Arunita Kanjilal

The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Leisure Tv’s Indian Idol Season 12 goes to be a musical bonanza the place viewers will see the girls and boys battle it out with their singing expertise. Dynamic host Aditya Narayan will likely be seen elevating the bar together with his witty humorousness and have interaction in some enjoyable banter with the judges and contestants on the present. Judged by Anu Malik and well-known lyricist Manoj Muntashir, viewers will see a brand new twist the place Anu Malik will likely be supporting the women and Manoj Muntashir will main the boys. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s newest photos will depart you excited for their face-off efficiency

Indian Idol 12: Host Aditya Narayan apologises to the folks of Alibaug after MNS threatens stern motion over his controversial remark

Indian Idol 12 is at present one of many highest TRP raking reveals of the Indian Tv. The singing actuality present is making lots of buzz due to its contestants, judges and naturally, the host – Aditya Narayan. As soon as once more, the present has made it to the headlines due to a remark made by Aditya Narayan. As per the most recent updates, political celebration MNS has warned of a strict motion towards Indian Idol 12 as Aditya’s remark was thought-about to be derogatory in nature.

After ‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ trends, the actress points a public apology for making a casteist remark in her current Vlog

Yuvika Chaudhary landed herself in scorching waters with netizens who’ve been venting out their anger over the actress for utilizing a casteist slur in her current Vlog. Within the video, Yuvika may be seen filming her husband Prince Narula as he will get a haircut. She has now issued a public apology on her Instagram after the hashtag ‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ began trending on Twitter.

Twitter person asks Gauri Khan for Suhana’s hand in marriage; however we marvel if his month-to-month wage will impress Shah Rukh Khan

Like her famous person father, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan additionally enjoys a large fan following on social media. Her random photos typically take the web by storm and followers cannot preserve gushing about her. Suhana not too long ago turned 21 on Could 22 and her mom Gauri Khan took to social media to want her daughter on her special occasion. “Comfortable birthday.. you might be cherished as we speak , tomorrow and all the time,” she wrote alongside a surprising image of Suhana. And guess what, a Twitter person, who appears to be a giant fan of Suhana, used the occassion to ask Gauri Khan for her daughter’s hand in marriage together with his quirky marriage proposal.

Tanuj Virwani REVEALS all that went fallacious in his relationship with Akshara Haasan

Tanuj Virwani has opened up about his ex-girlfriend Akshara Haasan’s leaked personal photos and what went fallacious of their relationship. Speaking to Bombay Occasions, he revealed that they stopped speaking utterly after the pics have been leaked on-line in 2018.

