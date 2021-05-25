Pawandeep Rajan turns harmonium teacher for Arunita Kanjilala; but the way she looks at her new ‘guru’ will melt your heart



The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Leisure Tv’s Indian Idol Season 12 goes to be a musical bonanza the place viewers will see the girls and boys battle it out with their singing expertise. Dynamic host Aditya Narayan will be seen elevating the bar along with his witty humorousness and have interaction in some enjoyable banter with the judges and contestants on the present. Judged by Anu Malik and well-known lyricist Manoj Muntashir, viewers will see a new twist the place Anu Malik will be supporting the ladies and Manoj Muntashir will main the boys. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s newest photos will depart you excited for their face-off efficiency

Whereas all the contestants put ahead glorious performances, contestants Anurita Kanjilal and Anjali Gaikwad’s fabulous acts on the music Laaga Chunri Mein Daag win the highlight. The cherry on the cake will be the incontrovertible fact that for the first time, Arunita will be seen taking part in the harmonium. Throughout the duo’s efficiency, Anjali Gaikwad mesmerises everybody with her voice whereas Anurita surprises everybody with her harmonium taking part in abilities. Witnessing an outburst of expertise on the stage, everybody will actually acknowledge their efforts. Decide Anu Malik will be pleased to see this aspect of Anurita will beinquisitve to know what made her study the instrument. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Host Aditya Narayan apologises to the folks of Alibaug after MNS threatens stern motion over his controversial comment

Answering his query, Arunita Kanjilal shares, “I at all times had an inclination in direction of studying the harmonium but by no means had the probability to take action. Lastly due to Indian Idol Season 12, the alternative introduced itself and this time, I had taken it upon myself to grasp the instrument. I turned to Pawandeep Rajan who was type and affected person sufficient to coach me for a few weeks which additional gave me confidence to carry out on stage. I sit up for study many extra musical devices from him in the future. He’s a really real and useful particular person and I’m glad to have discovered a tutor in him.” Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Group returns to Mumbai after wrapping up shoot in Daman; to renew shoot as soon as lockdown guidelines ease

Here is a behind-the-scenes image of Pawandeep Rajan educating Anurita Kanjilal the harmonium, and whereas that is all nicely and good, what grabs our consideration is the way she looks at him should you catch our drift. Test it out under:

Keep tuned this weekend at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV to witness this excellent efficiency and Arunita’s revelation on Indian Idol 12.

