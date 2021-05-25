Pawandeep Rajan turns harmonium teacher for Arunita Kanjilala; but the way she looks at her new ‘guru’ will melt your heart

By | May 25, 2021
0 Comment
Pawandeep Rajan turns harmonium teacher for Arunita Kanjilala; but the way she looks at her new ‘guru’ will melt your heart

Pawandeep Rajan turns harmonium teacher for Arunita Kanjilala; but the way she looks at her new ‘guru’ will melt your heart

The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Leisure Tv’s Indian Idol Season 12 goes to be a musical bonanza the place viewers will see the girls and boys battle it out with their singing expertise. Dynamic host Aditya Narayan will be seen elevating the bar along with his witty humorousness and have interaction in some enjoyable banter with the judges and contestants on the present. Judged by Anu Malik and well-known lyricist Manoj Muntashir, viewers will see a new twist the place Anu Malik will be supporting the ladies and Manoj Muntashir will main the boys. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s newest photos will depart you excited for their face-off efficiency

Whereas all the contestants put ahead glorious performances, contestants Anurita Kanjilal and Anjali Gaikwad’s fabulous acts on the music Laaga Chunri Mein Daag win the highlight. The cherry on the cake will be the incontrovertible fact that for the first time, Arunita will be seen taking part in the harmonium. Throughout the duo’s efficiency, Anjali Gaikwad mesmerises everybody with her voice whereas Anurita surprises everybody with her harmonium taking part in abilities. Witnessing an outburst of expertise on the stage, everybody will actually acknowledge their efforts. Decide Anu Malik will be pleased to see this aspect of Anurita will beinquisitve to know what made her study the instrument. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Host Aditya Narayan apologises to the folks of Alibaug after MNS threatens stern motion over his controversial comment

Answering his query, Arunita Kanjilal shares, “I at all times had an inclination in direction of studying the harmonium but by no means had the probability to take action. Lastly due to Indian Idol Season 12, the alternative introduced itself and this time, I had taken it upon myself to grasp the instrument. I turned to Pawandeep Rajan who was type and affected person sufficient to coach me for a few weeks which additional gave me confidence to carry out on stage. I sit up for study many extra musical devices from him in the future. He’s a really real and useful particular person and I’m glad to have discovered a tutor in him.” Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Group returns to Mumbai after wrapping up shoot in Daman; to renew shoot as soon as lockdown guidelines ease

Here is a behind-the-scenes image of Pawandeep Rajan educating Anurita Kanjilal the harmonium, and whereas that is all nicely and good, what grabs our consideration is the way she looks at him should you catch our drift. Test it out under:

Indian Idol 12, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, indian idol 12 news, himesh reshammiya news, stunning Sonia Kapoor, TV actor, singer Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, Indian Idol, Indian Idol 2021, Indian Idol Neha Kakkar, Indian Idol Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol Vishal Dadlani, Indian Idol Himesh Reshammiya, indian idol 12 upcoming episode, indian idol 12 new episode, indian idol 12 latest episode, indian idol 2021 upcoming episode, indian idol 2021 new episode, indian idol 2021 latest episode, indian idol upcoming episode, indian idol new episode, indian idol latest episode, Anu Malik, Anu Malik indian idol 12, indian idol 12 Anu Malik, Anu Malik indian idol 2021, Indian idol 2021 Anu Malik, Anu Malik indian idol, indian idol Anu Malik, Manoj Muntashir, Manoj Muntashir indian idol 12, indian idol 12 Manoj Muntashir, Manoj Muntashir indian idol 2021, Indian idol 2021 Manoj Muntashir, Manoj Muntashir indian idol, indian idol Manoj Muntashir, Manoj Muntashir lyricist, Manoj Muntashir lyrics, Amit Kumar, Amit Kumar indian idol 12, indian idol 12 Amit Kumar, Amit Kumar indian idol 2021, Indian idol 2021 Amit Kumar, Amit Kumar indian idol, indian idol Amit Kumar, indian idol 12 judges, indian idol judges, indian idol 2021 judges, indian idol 12 contestants, indian idol 2021 contestants, Anu Malik songs, Anu Malik music, Anu Malik best songs, Anu Malik best music, best Anu Malik songs, best Anu Malik music, Indian Idol Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12 Pawandeep Rajan, Pawandeep Rajan, Pawandeep Rajan Indian Idol, Pawandeep Rajan Indian Idol 12, Indian Idol Anjali Gaikwad, Indian Idol 12 Anjali Gaikwad, Anjali Gaikwad, Anjali Gaikwad Indian Idol, Anjali Gaikwad Indian Idol 12, Indian Idol Arunita Kanjilal, Indian Idol 12 Arunita Kanjilal, Arunita Kanjilal, Arunita Kanjilal Indian Idol, Arunita Kanjilal Indian Idol 12 , Indian Idol Mohammad Danish, Indian Idol 12 Mohammad Danish, Mohammad Danish, Mohammad Danish Indian Idol, Mohammad Danish Indian Idol 12 , Indian Idol Shanmukhapriya, Indian Idol 12 Shanmukhapriya, Shanmukhapriya, Shanmukhapriya Indian Idol, Shanmukhapriya Indian Idol 12, Indian Idol Nachiket Lele, Indian Idol 12 Nachiket Lele, Nachiket Lele, Nachiket Lele Indian Idol, Nachiket Lele Indian Idol 12, Indian Idol Ashish Kulkarni, Indian Idol 12 Ashish Kulkarni, Ashish Kulkarni, Ashish Kulkarni Indian Idol, Ashish Kulkarni Indian Idol 12, Indian Idol Nikita Gaikwad, Indian Idol 12 Nikita Gaikwad, Nikita Gaikwad, Nikita Gaikwad Indian Idol, Nikita Gaikwad Indian Idol 12, Indian Idol Nihal Tauro, Indian Idol 12 Nihal Tauro, Nihal Tauro, Nihal Tauro Indian Idol, Nihal Tauro Indian Idol 12, indian idol judges, indian idol 2021 judges, indian idol 12 contestants, indian idol 2021 contestants, Jay Bhanushali, Jay Bhanushali Indial Idol, Indian Idol Jay Bhanushali, Jay Bhanushali Indial Idol 12, Indian Idol 12 Jay Bhanushali, Jay Bhanushali Indial Idol host, Indian Idol host Jay Bhanushali, Jay Bhanushali Indial Idol 12 host, Indian Idol 12 host Jay Bhanushali, Indian Idol Sayli Kamble, Indian Idol 12 Sayli Kamble, Sayli Kamble, Sayli Kamble Indian Idol, Sayli Kamble Indian Idol 12, Indian Idol Sawai Bhatt, Indian Idol 12 Sawai Bhatt, Sawai Bhatt, Sawai Bhatt Indian Idol, Sawai Bhatt Indian Idol 12, Kumar Sanu, Kumar Sanu indian idol 12, indian idol 12 Kumar Sanu, Kumar Sanu indian idol 2021, Indian idol 2021 Kumar Sanu, Kumar Sanu indian idol, indian idol Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal, Anuradha Paudwal indian idol 12, indian idol 12 Anuradha Paudwal, Anuradha Paudwal indian idol 2021, Indian idol 2021 Anuradha Paudwal, Anuradha Paudwal indian idol, indian idol Anuradha Paudwal, Roopkumar Rathod, Roopkumar Rathod indian idol 12, indian idol 12 Roopkumar Rathod, Roopkumar Rathod indian idol 2021, Indian idol 2021 Roopkumar Rathod, Roopkumar Rathod indian idol, indian idol Roopkumar Rathod

Keep tuned this weekend at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV to witness this excellent efficiency and Arunita’s revelation on Indian Idol 12.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.
Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



#Pawandeep #Rajan #turns #harmonium #teacher #Arunita #Kanjilala #guru #melt #heart

Leave a Reply