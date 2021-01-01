Pawandeep Rajan Unknown Fact: Indian Idol 12 Contestant Learn all about Pawandeep Rajan and his record music band and family – Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan performed in 13 countries, setting a record at the age of 2!

Uttarakhand’s Singh Pawandeep Rajan has won ‘Indian Idol 12’. In the final on August 15, he was against Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukhpriya and Nihal Taro. After winning, Pawandeep Rajan got Rs 25 lakh in addition to the trophy and a luxury car. Although every contestant has become popular this season, one contestant who has made celebrities his fans is Pawandeep Rajan. Pawandeep Rajan was the only contestant of ‘Indian Idol 12’ who could play almost any instrument including song. He has already won a singing reality show.

Did you know that there is a record in the name of Pawandeep Rajan which he made at the age of 2 years? Did you know that he has given concerts abroad (Pavandeep Rajan live show) abroad and has done live performances with many Indian singers? Here we are telling you some interesting and unheard of things about this diamond from Uttarakhand.

Dad is also a singer, sister is also a singer

Pawandeep Rajan is a resident of Champawat in Uttarakhand. His father Suresh Rajan (Pawandeep Rajan’s father) is a popular singer in Kumaon. Pawandeep Rajan’s aunt was also a folk singer. That is why Pawandeep has inherited singing. Pawandeep Rajan’s sister Jyotideep is a singer. Pawandeep started playing the tabla at an early age. Seeing this skill of his father Suresh Rajan, he persuaded him to play the tabla.



The youngest tabla player award

According to reports, when Pawandeep Rajan was two and a half years old, he won the award for the youngest tabla player. Today Pawandeep Rajan plays many instruments from piano to drums, drums, keyboards and guitar and can also sing easily.



Won ‘The Voice India’, gave music to many films

Pawandeep Rajan won the reality show ‘The Voice India Season 1’ in 2015 and his musical career started from that. Pawandeep Rajan is not only a good singer but also a musician and music director. According to the information received, he has also given music in many Marathi and hill films.



Live show abroad, respect from Uttarakhand government

Not only this, Pawandeep Rajan has performed in many music concerts not only in India but also abroad. The Uttarakhand government also honored Pawandeep Rajan with the title of ‘Young Ambassador of Uttarakhand’ for such a great achievement at a very young age.



In an interview, Pawandeep Rajan had said that he did not have formal training in singing and playing musical instruments. He watched all these videos.



Members of the music band Rait, performed in 13 countries

Pawandeep Rajan is also a member of a band called Rayat. Pawandeep Rajan also has a website pawandeeprajan.com, according to the information available on it, he has done around 1200 shows in 13 countries and 14 states in India so far.

