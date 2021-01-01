Pawandeep Rajan Uttarakhand Brand Ambassador: Pawandeep Rajan is now the Brand Ambassador of Uttarakhand

Pawandeep Rajan, the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’, is currently being discussed across the country. He is constantly receiving more than one visit.

In the grand finale of Indian Idol on August 15, Pawandeep received a prize money of Rs 25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car as a gift. Meanwhile, now the Uttarakhand government has also given him a big reward. We will tell you that Pawandeep is only from Uttarakhand.



Photo of Pawandeep with CM

The Uttarakhand government has appointed Pawandeep as the state’s brand ambassador for arts, tourism and culture. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced this. Pawandeep met the Chief Minister at the Chief Minister’s residence, whose picture has come to light.

Pawandeep is a resident of Champawat

Pawandeep is originally from Champawat district of Uttarakhand. His father Suresh Rajan is a famous singer from Kumaon. Pawan won the reality show ‘The Voice India Season 1’ in 2015. In addition to being a singer, Pawandeep is also a musician.