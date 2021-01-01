Pawandeep Rajan Uttarakhand Brand Ambassador: Pawandeep Rajan is now the Brand Ambassador of Uttarakhand
Photo of Pawandeep with CM
The Uttarakhand government has appointed Pawandeep as the state’s brand ambassador for arts, tourism and culture. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced this. Pawandeep met the Chief Minister at the Chief Minister’s residence, whose picture has come to light.
Pawandeep is a resident of Champawat
Pawandeep is originally from Champawat district of Uttarakhand. His father Suresh Rajan is a famous singer from Kumaon. Pawan won the reality show ‘The Voice India Season 1’ in 2015. In addition to being a singer, Pawandeep is also a musician.
