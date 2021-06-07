Pawandeep Rajan’s Shayari for Zeenat Aman, Arunita Kanjilal’s junglee billi avatar and more – check out 5 best moments





In tonight’s episode of Indian Idol 12, we noticed veteran actress Zeenat Aman visiting the units. The contestants and the judges celebrated her superb 50 years within the business with a particular episode. The episode begins on a excessive be aware with Aditya Narayan welcoming the actress most warmly. Let’s check out the 5 best episodes of tonight’s episode of Indian Idol 12. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal’s dreamy look in pink sizzling robe will certainly make Pawandeep Rajan’s coronary heart skip a beat

Pawandeep’s Shayari for Zeenat Aman

Earlier than acting on Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se, Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan wooed the veteran actress with lyrics of her different in style tune. His efficiency undoubtedly impressed the Zeenat who couldn’t cease heaping praises on him. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish and others enjoying blind man’s buff is the best factor on the web right this moment – watch video

Arunita Kanjilal’s makeover

Zeenat Aman gave Arunita a makeover as a result of she felt, she has all of the qualities of being an actress as nicely. Mesmerized by her efficiency on Panna Ki Tammannah, Zeenat Aman gave Arunita a makeover that stunned everybody. Arunita who’s at all times seen in a standard avatar seemed tremendous wonderful in a pink robe. Zeenat Aman additionally recited Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogue from Don for Arunita. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: After Sunidhi Chauhan’s allegations, Aditya Narayan REVEALS if the visitor judges are categorically instructed to solely make beneficial feedback

Danish’s romantic second with the actress

Danish’s dad and mom are enormous followers of Zeenat Aman. The previous needed to recreate Do Lafzon Ki Hai second on stage and the actress obliged him with a brief efficiency.

Sayli Kamble’s gorgeous efficiency

Sayli Kamble’s efficiency was essentially the most magical one in tonight’s episode of Indian Idol 12. She fantastically sang Ye Mausam Aur Ye Doori.

Anjali Gaikwad’s efficiency

Anjali Gaikwad carried out on Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe and regardless of being the youngest, the toddler Zeenat Aman groove alongside together with her tunes.

After so many weeks of the powerplay, Indian Idol 12 lastly noticed an elimination. Sadly, Anjali Gaikwad was eradicated. Which was your favorite second from Indian Idol 12’s sixth June 2021 episode? Tell us by tweeting @bollywood_life.

