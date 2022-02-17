Pawankhind (2022) Full Movie Download In Dual Audio 720p by Filmyzilla Website

Pawankhind (2022) Full Movie Download In Dual Audio 720p



Pawankhind 2022 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Pawankhind Movies Info:

Movie Name: Pawankhind

Released Year : 2022

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Pawankhind (2022) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Pawankhind Information

Release Date: 18 February 2022 (India)

Directed by-Digpal Lanjekar

Writing Credits-Digpal Lanjekar

Produced by-Ajay Arekar, Aniruddha Arekar, Bhausaheb Arekar

Music by-Devdutta Manisha Baji

Cinematography by-Amol Gole, Priyanka Mayekar

Film Editing by-Pramod Kahar

Art Direction by-Pratik Vijay Redij

Camera and Electrical Department-Prathamesh prakash Avasare

Music Department-Avadhoot Gandhi, Avadhoot Gupte, Digpal Lanjekar, Digpal Lanjekar, Shantanu Pande, Haridas Shinde

Additional Crew-Premankur Bose.

Storyline

the historical rearguard last stand that took place on 13 July 1660 at a mountain pass in the vicinity of fort Vishalgad, near the city of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India between the Maratha Warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande and Siddi Masud of Adilshah Sultanate, known as Battle of Pavan Khind.

Where to see Pawankhind?

Top Cast Of Pawankhind

Actor Role in Pawankhind Movie Chinmay Mandlekar as Chathrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Mrinal Kulkarni as Rajmata Jijau Ajay Purkar as Baji Prabhu Deshpande Ruchi Savarn Mohan as Matoshri Soyarabai Prajakta Mali as Shrimant Bhavanibai Bandal Surabhi Bhave as Matoshri Sonai Deshpande Ujwala Jog as Bayobai Deshpande Madhavi Nimkar as Matoshri Gautamai Deshpande Sameer Dharmadhikari as Siddi Johar Kshitee Jog as Badi Begum Astad Kale as Siddi Masud Rishi Saxena as Rustamejaman Ankit Mohan as Shrimant Rayajirao Bandal Dipti Ketkar as Dipaiaau Bandal Harish Dudhade as Bahirji Naik Akshay Waghmare as Koyaji Bandal Ajinkya Nanaware as Narvir Shiva Kashid Bipin Suresh Surve as Shambhu Sinh Jadhavrao

Pawankhind (2022) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Pawankhind Movie Information

Year: 2022

Country- India

Language: Marathi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

Pawankhind Story review

Screenshot: Pawankhind Movie Trailer

