Paxton claps back after Biden condemns 'state laws targeting transgender Americans'

2 days ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded when President Biden called on Congress to sign the Equality Act and denounced Republican state laws that he identified in Tuesday’s State of the Union address as an attack on transgender Americans and their families.

“For our LGBTQ + Americans, let’s finally bring the bipartisan equality law to my desk,” Biden began. “Attacks on state law targeting transgender Americans and their families are simply wrong. As I said last year, especially to our young transgender Americans, I will always be behind you as your president, so that you can be yourself and reach out to your God-given people.” . Possible. “

Although many states across the country have passed laws restricting male-to-female transgender people from competing in women’s sports and restricting access to “adolescent-blockers” and cross-sex hormones for minors, Biden’s claim to attack “family” could be controversial. New policy in Texas. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Lamba Legal on Tuesday sued for blocking the new Texas policy, directing the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to consider the use of some controversial transgender methods on children as child abuse.

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, as Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in California.

(Pool by Jim Lo Scalzo / AP)

Paxton, whose legal opinion formed the basis of the new policy, called Biden’s comments “strange and tragic” in a comment to Gadget Clock Digital.

Texas AG Investigates Pharma Company on Adolescent Blockers at Paxton Trans Kids: ‘Child Abuse’

READ Also  Russia-Ukraine war: AG Garland taps veteran federal prosecutor to head task force targeting Russian oligarchs

Paxton told Gadget Clock: “It is tragic and tragic that Joe Biden will forcibly champion so-called sex abuse through so-called gender reassignment operations and the prescription of dangerous adolescent blockers.” “I will always protect the children of Texas from this inhumane practice.”

Governor Greg Abbott, R-Texas, has instructed DFPS to investigate incidents where Texas children have been subjected to “multiple alternative methods of gender reassignment, including reassignment surgery that could include sterilization, mastectomy, or otherwise healthy body parts.” Administration of adolescent-blocking drugs or supraphysiological doses of testosterone or estrogen. “

WASHINGTON, DC - November 01: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court on November 01, 2021 in Washington, DC.

(Drew rage)

The order cites a legal opinion of Paxton, who determined that controversial transgender practices constitute child abuse. The opinion, citing numerous doctors and other medical sources, claims that “there is no evidence that long-term mental health outcomes have improved or that suicide rates have been reduced through hormonal or surgical intervention.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Lamda Legal filed lawsuits against Abbott and Paxton on Tuesday, with the aim of blocking DFPS from investigating parents who promote their children’s transgender identities.

Texas sues Biden admin for blocking pronouns, dress code, bathroom translating mandate

Adri Perez, a policy and advocacy strategist at ACLU in Texas, said in a statement that “no family should be afraid of separation because they are supporting their trans child.” Perez claims that Abbott and Paxton’s guidelines “are not rooted in the needs of the family, the evidence of doctors and the skills of child welfare professionals.” The spokesman claimed that “gender-guaranteed healthcare has saved my life, and other trans Texans should be able to access the medically necessary, life-saving care.”

READ Also  U.S. Military Has Acted Against Ransomware Groups, General Acknowledges

Paxton had previously launched an investigation into pharmaceutical companies using certain drugs to prevent puberty in the case of gender dysphoria, which Paxton’s office described as “a diagnosed mental disorder where one person experiences significant pain associated with an intense desire to be biological. Sexuality.”

U.S. President Joe Biden commented on the number of September jobs in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on October 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. / Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a border security briefing with border community sheriffs at the Texas State Capitol on July 10, 2021.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images | USA Today Network via Reuters Connect.)

“I agree with AG Paxton that these drugs are only intended for the treatment of Central Premature Adolescents as FDA-approved pediatric adolescent blockers and not for gender dysphoria.” Dr. Michael LeidlaA Independent personal practice Rocklin, an endocrinologist in California, told Gadget Clock in December 2021.

“Central premature puberty is a medical condition where a child begins puberty at an abnormally young age, say 4 years of age,” Leidl explains. “Drugs like Supprelin LA are used to stop this abnormal puberty. Once the child reaches a normal age for puberty (age 11 or 12), the medication is stopped, and then normal puberty begins again.”

“Off-label use of these drugs for gender dysphoria is completely different,” said The Endocrinologist Added “In this case a healthy child has already started normal puberty. But then medication is given to prevent normal puberty. Contraception of normal puberty has many unhealthy side effects which include interfering with normal bone development, normal brain and social development and important factors. Infertility and sexual dysfunction. Many of its effects will be irreversible. “

READ Also  Police vehicle damages two homes in Schenectady

Abbott won the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Texas on Tuesday, when Paxton could enter the run-off in his re-election campaign.

