Pay Electricity Bill And Get Cashback On PhonePay

Digital payment platform- PhonePe announced this on Monday. According to the company, to avail this offer, customers have to pay the bills of BSES Rajdhani or BSES Yamuna and the minimum bill amount required for this is Rs 300.

New Delhi. Up to Rs 250 cashback can be availed on payment of electricity bills on PhonePe in Delhi. Digital payment platform- PhonePe announced this on Monday. According to the company, to avail this offer, customers have to pay the bills of BSES Rajdhani or BSES Yamuna and the minimum bill amount required for this is Rs 300.

Plan to attract more than 44 lakh consumers

A BSES spokesperson said, “BSES has always been proactive in promoting digital payments. As part of this resolve, DISCOMs have once again partnered with PhonePe to offer an attractive cash-only platform to its over 44 lakh customers. The back plan can be developed. We are hopeful that this will continue to enhance their digital experience.”

No late fee to be paid

PhonePe said that it has also launched features like Bill Reminder and AutoPay, which have been instrumental in making digital payments easier and becoming an integral part of customers’ daily lives. With Bill Reminders, customers can now enjoy a hassle-free payment experience eliminating the hassle of late fee payments. Customers can also enable the facility of Autopay by linking their debit and/or credit cards and ensure that their bills are paid on time.

Read the Latest Business News on Patrika.com. First of all, read the latest news of Business News in Hindi on the magazine in Hindi.