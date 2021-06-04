Pay per episode of Kim Soo-hyun for K-drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay will drop your jaws to the floor





Okay-dramas have change into a rage throughout the globe. Followers are raving over the Korean content material that’s obtainable on OTT platforms. With this, K-drama stars have additionally gained immense reputation. There are lots of who swoon over South Korean stars and are die-hard followers of the celebrities. With a lot fame, comes cash too. Reportedly, the charges of South Korean stars have elevated tremendously over the years. Actor Kim Soo-hyun falls below the class of the highest paid actors of Okay-dramas.

As reported by South China Morning Publish, Kim Soo-hyun broke information along with his pay per episode for well-known collection It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. He reportedly received paid 200 million gained (US$155,000) per episode final 12 months. And of course, there was no going again for him since then. Reportedly, for his upcoming present One Peculiar Day, Kim Soo-hyun received paid 500 million gained per episode. When transformed 500 million gained to INR, it quantities to 3,27,07,845. WOW, that is an enormous quantity! This quantity does embody as look charge and further enterprise earnings, says the report.

Aside from Kim Soo-hyun, one other well-paid actor of K-drama is alleged to be Tune Joong-ki. He reportedly earned 180 million gained per episode of The Arthdal Chronicles. The report by South China Morning Publish additional mentions that his pay might have gone upto 200 million gained per episode for Vincenzo. On the opposite, solely two feminine actors are stated to be receiving greater than 100 million gained for their look in reveals. The names embody Jun Ji-hyun (Legend of the Blue Sea) and Lee Younger-ae (Saimdang, Memoir of Colours).

There isn’t a doubt that the actors and content material produced by South Korea is on par with that of Hollywood. Followers are certainly loving all the content-driven web-series and extra coming their approach.

