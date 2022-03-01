Payal Rohatgi got angry on Kangana in Kangana Ranaut’s show, the queen stopped speaking by shouting

On the first day of lock up, there was a lot of tension between Kangana Ranaut and Payal Rohatgi. During this, Kangana was also seen shouting at Payal.

The first episode of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Up’ has been streamed and all the clips of the show are going viral on social media. After watching the first episode, viewers say that the show is getting less drama than expected. However, there were many such moments in the show when the matter reached a lot of heat.

Host Kangana Ranaut is saying that she wants to give death sentence to Munawwar Farooqui, while Poonam Pandey also displayed her boldness fiercely. At the same time, the fight between Payal Rohatgi and Kangana Ranaut during the show is seen to be the biggest center of attention of this episode.

According to the allegations made by the public in the show, the contestants have been jailed. Payal Rohatgi is also a part of this show. During the show, there was a lot of heat between Payal and Kangana. Both Kangana and Payal are famous for their impeccable style and in such a situation, when there was a difference between the two, the scene was worth watching.

Journalist asked Payal Rohatgi that alt Balaji is a semi porn platform and today you are a part of his show? Responding to this in her own style, Payal also took Kangana’s name.

Payal said Kangana had a different approach towards Ekta a few years back but today the show “Lock Up” is produced by Ekta Kapoor and she is the host herself. In such a situation, Kangana asked Payal to answer the questions directly without giving her example. Then Payal said that she is saying this in the presence of Kangana, even if there was someone else in place of Kangana, she would have given an example of someone else. Kangana told Payal, “You are talking about others and not about yourself.”

In such a situation, Payal said in response to Kangana, “Aap bhi toh talked about Alia Bhatt.” Kangana said that, if you talk about your controversy, Payal replied to this and said that you also took the name of Gangubai Kathiawadi, that was not your controversy.

These words of Payal made Kangana silent. During this, Kangana was seen silencing Payal in anger. Payal said that ALTBalaji had approached her with dirty talk which she did not like but she is quite excited to join the show.