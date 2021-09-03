Paying the Price for Premier League Riches



Pereira, for example, probably couldn’t win what he does at Old Trafford if he moved on to the type of team, in Italy or Spain, that might be interested in his services: Lazio, say, or Valencia. . Even if he was ready to accept a lower salary and ready to join a smaller club, United would have to pay the rest of his contract, as he did with Alexis Sanchez.

And even then, signing Pereira – still relatively young at 25 – might attract one of these clubs less than choosing a younger, cheaper model with greater resale value, from France, Belgium or from Portugal, where prices fell as a result. pandemic: The same logic that means selling players to other Premier League teams is not proving to be as easy as, perhaps, everyone thought. The unwanted reserves of the great English teams and the overpaid defrock of the super-clubs are too old, too expensive, too much risk and too little reward.

For some of these players, there will be a way out. Movements will materialize once liquidity flows into the market. Pereira could have the chance to prove that his act of tribute to Andrea Pirlo can last beyond the start of the season. More creative and less risky deals – loans with future purchase options, in particular, offsetting the cost – can save other people.

Even more, however, will stay where they are, stuck in limbo, not valued enough by their current employer but far too valued by everyone. In doing so, they will absorb not only money, but also space and time in increasingly crowded squads of unwanted passengers.

It’s a model the UK teams would do well to follow, as they consider how best to exercise their financial superiority over what has become, and is likely to remain, a buyer’s market. How much of that money they can spend, of course, can define how successful they are today. It’s how they spend it, however, that will define what tomorrow looks like.

The case of buyout clauses