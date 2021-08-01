Payments App Square to Acquire Australian Company Afterpay

The Square payments app announced on Sunday that it plans to acquire the Australian company “buy now, pay later” Afterpay in a deal that values ​​Afterpay at around $ 29 billion.

The deal introduces the Afterpay service, which allows users to spread the cost of their purchases in interest-free installments, to U.S. consumers and the millions of small businesses that process their credit card transactions on the Square app. It will also help San Francisco-based Square continue to expand in Australia, its second-largest market after the United States.

Square’s Cash app, a payments platform with more than 70 million customers, has been a key point of growth for the business, especially during the pandemic, as customers sought cashless options.

Afterpay works with more than 16 million consumers and nearly 100,000 merchants around the world. As part of the deal, its founders, Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar, will join Square. Square will also appoint an Afterpay director to its board once the deal is done.