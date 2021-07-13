PayPal Here 4.0.0 APK for Android – Download



PayPal Here app makes running a business much easier with easy transactions and money processing on your smartphone. This app enables you to read debit and credit cards with the help of an external card reader. All you need is a PayPal Business account and a card reader and you are good to go.

It’s free to sign up for the service, and there are no contracts or monthly fees. Businesses or individuals simply sign up for a premier or business account with PayPal or upgrade their existing accounts. If you sign up for PayPal Here directly through PayPal, you’ll receive a free card reader in the mail within five to seven business days.

Using the PayPal Here app to read cards

The best thing about this app is that it enables you to perform contactless transactions through PayPal and Venmo QR codes. Apple Pay and Google Pay help give your customers a safe, touch-free, and quick way to pay. This way you and your customers can be safe and take COVID-19 precautions.

To register for PayPal Here visit this website. This service from PayPal is available to every business or non-profit with a valid email address, but it does require additional information such as business name, address, city, phone, type of business, category, estimated monthly sales, and tax ID. And is only limited to select regions.

And like all transactions, you will have to pay a certain percentage as a fee. Which is 2.7% per US Dollar card swipe and tap transactions and 2.2% US Dollar per QR code transaction until March 31, 2021. You will need to create a product list on the app. Add your products and services, along with photos and descriptions, for fast checkout.

You can also set up employees to securely accept payments under a single PayPal business account. Download the PayPal Here app now by clicking on the download button above. Let us know if you liked the app by rating it and commenting below with your opinion.