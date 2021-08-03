Paytm Cashback Offer Cashback up to Rs 2700 on LPG cylinder booking know full details – Paytm Cashback Offer: Cashback up to Rs 2700 on LPG cylinder booking, know full details

Paytm Cashback Offer: Mobile wallet company Paytm is offering a cashback of up to Rs 2700 on the booking of domestic LPG cylinders. The company has named this offer launched on Wednesday as ‘2700 cashback offer on 3’. According to the company, new users who book cylinders through Paytm for three months can get a cashback of Rs 900 on every booking.

This offer will be applicable only on booking cylinders of three cylinder providing companies Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas. Along with this, the company is also offering ‘Paytm Now Pay Later’ offer of Paytm Postpaid to the customers. By joining this program, customers can book cylinders and pay for the next month.

Apart from this, the company is also giving benefits to the existing users. Paytm has said that existing users will get rewards and 5,000 cashback points on every booking, which can be used for deals and gift vouchers from top brands.

Here is the method of booking:-

– Open Paytm

Now go to the ‘Book Gas Cylinder’ tab

– Select the gas provider company

Enter mobile number or LPG ID / consumer number

And choose your preferred mode of payment ((Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI Net Banking or Cards).

Let us tell you that from August 1, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has been increased. Oil companies have increased its price by Rs 73.5. However, there has been no change in the prices of non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinders.





