Paytm IPO Listing Vijay Shekhar Sharma Got Emotional BSE Speech Paytm Success Story

On the occasion of the listing of Paytm IPO, the company’s CEO Vijay Shekhar got emotional when he came to address the public. For Shekhar, being on the podium of the Bombay Stock Exchange is the result of his hard work and perseverance, obviously on such occasions the show reel of the struggle of a lifetime runs in front of his eyes. Paytm may have a bleak beginning but their success looks interesting. It is the dream of any businessman to get his company listed on BSE. Today, when Vijay Shekhar’s dream came true, he could not hold back his tears.

Shekhar got emotional as soon as the national anthem started playing at the Paytm listing ceremony. Beginning his address in Hindi, he said that he had become emotional after hearing the tune of the national anthem. He said that the word ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ seems very abstract to me. Wiping away the tears from the handkerchief, Shekhar explained what the day means to his company.

The story of Vijay Shekhar is very interesting, he was very fast in studies but he did not take his heart in books, due to good studies he reached Delhi School of Engineering but due to poor grades here he did not feel like studying. Started coding in spare time. Seeing this, Vijay Shekhar along with some of his friends created a content management system, the company got funding and after a few days sold it, Vijay Shekhar started One97 Communications Ltd. Opened a company named, which used to provide facilities like exam results, ringtones, news, cricket scores. But within a few days this company started to falter.

Meanwhile, the smartphone started appearing in the hands of the people, considering it as the future, Vijay Shekhar started a website named Paytm.com, from where facilities like mobile recharge and money transfer started, business increased and some facilities were added, meanwhile demonetisation. When it happened, Vijay Shekhar’s company progressed rapidly. Today Paytm has become India’s largest mobile payment and e-commerce platform.

Poor start: One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of digital payment platform Paytm, had a poor start on Thursday, the first day of its listing on the stock market. The shares of Paytm were listed at a level of nine per cent below the issue price. Its offer rate was fixed at Rs 2,150 in the IPO, but its shares were listed on the BSE at Rs 1,955.

The listed price of Paytm on the NSE stood at Rs 1,950, which is 9.30 per cent lower than the issue price. Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastik Investments Ltd. said, “Paytm, the biggest IPO ever in India, had a weak opening in the stock market. However, Paytm’s market valuation was pegged at over Rs 1,26 lakh crore despite a weak opening on the BSE due to strong support from the IPO.