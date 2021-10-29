Paytm IPO will open on November 8, know the price, lot size and everything

One97 Communications, a digital company operating under the Paytm brand, said on Thursday that the application for the initial public offering (IPO) of Paytm will be done on November 8. The price range for this has been fixed at Rs 2,080-2,150. This means that the valuation of the company will be between Rs 1.44 lakh crore and Rs 1.48 lakh crore. Applications for initial public offering (IPO) can be submitted till November 10. The special thing is that after Coal India, this will be the biggest IPO in the country.

Financial technology company Paytm plans to raise Rs 18,300 crore through IPO. Under this, Rs 8,300 crore will be raised from new shares and Rs 10,000 crore through Offer for Sale (OFS). The OFS includes shares up to Rs 402.65 crore by Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, up to Rs 4,704.43 crore by Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings, up to Rs 784.82 crore by Alibaba.com Singapore E-commerce and up to Rs 75.02 crore by Elevation Capital v FII Holdings. sales are included.

Will become the country’s largest IPO

With Rs 18,300 crore, Paytm’s IPO will become the country’s biggest IPO ever. Earlier, the IPO of state-run Coal India was the biggest ever IPO in the country. Coal India raised Rs 15,000 crore through IPO in 2010. By the way, in the coming years, more companies are preparing to bring IPO. According to experts, investors are now waiting for the IPO of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail to come. As soon as they come, the record of Paytm will be broken automatically.

6 shares will be available in lots

Investors who wish to subscribe to Paytm’s IPO can bid in six equity shares and multiples thereof, according to a newspaper advertisement in the Financial Express. On the upper price band, they will have to spend Rs 12,900 to get a single lot of One97 Communications. The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

who will get how many shares

According to the information, 75 percent reservation has been kept for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) in Paytm IPO. At the same time, 15 percent of the shares will be reserved for non-institutional investors i.e. NII. The remaining 10 per cent of the issue will be available to retail investors.

