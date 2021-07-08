Paytm is giving Rs 1,000 loan every month, pay mobile recharge-electricity bill

Paytm will provide instant small loans ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000 per month to its customers under the Buy Now Pay Later scheme. It can be used for mobile, DTH recharge, gas cylinder booking, electricity and water bill payment.

New Delhi. Fintech giant and payment gateway company Paytm has launched a new service called ‘Postpaid Mini’ on its platform. Buy Now Pay Later Scheme is a part of BNPL Services. Under this facility, Paytm will provide instant loans to its customers every month. This scheme will help the Paytm customer to manage the monthly household expenses. The service has been launched in partnership with NBFC Aditya Birla Finance Limited, a non-banking financial company. This is in addition to the existing services of Paytm Postpaid which provides instant credit to individuals.

Along with the launch of Buy Now Pay Later scheme, the company provides instant small loans of Rs.250 to Rs.1,000 to the customers. This will help Paytm customers to gain some degree of flexibility in times of Corona pandemic. It helps with day to day expenses. It can be used for various purposes such as mobile and DTH recharge, gas cylinder booking, electricity and water bill payment as well as other monthly expenses.

Zero interest on 30 days tenure

This facility operates on top of the existing Paytm postpaid service with an additional Rs 60,000 credit from the postpaid avenue. Under this scheme, the loan is provided to the customers at zero interest rate for a period of 30 days. No activation or annual fee is charged under this scheme other than the minimum convenience fee.

Paytm customers can take advantage of this

Paytm is an established brand across the country. Paytm’s postpaid services are present in 550 cities in India. Paytm customers can pay their bills online or offline as per their convenience. The facility is present at petrol pumps, kirana stores, pharmacies, popular chain outlets like Reliance Fresh and Apollo Pharmacy, internet apps like Myntra, Firstcry, Uber, Domino’s, Ajio and Pharmacy as well as other popular retail destinations like Shoppers Stop.

