Paytm Plans To Hire 20000 Sales Executive, Offer Salaries 35000 Rupees – Paytm will give job to twenty thousand undergraduates, salary will be 35 thousand rupees

Field Sales Executive will be recruited. There will be an opportunity to earn more in the form of salary as well as commission. For this job any person who is 18 years old and he is 10th, 12th or else or graduate can apply.

New Delhi. Paytm is moving towards a big preparation. The country’s largest digital payment solution company Paytm is preparing to launch an IPO of Rs 16,600 crore before Diwali. For this, it is also contemplating to increase the number of its employees. Paytm has launched Field Sales Executive (FSE) program to provide employment opportunities to undergraduates.

read this also: Double blow to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, SEBI fined Rs 3 lakh after bail plea was rejected

Recruitment to the post of Sales Executive

Paytm plans to hire 20,000 field sales executives to educate merchants about digital adoption. The sales executive will educate merchants and users on digital services and promote various digital products of the company. The field sales executive will have a monthly salary of ₹ 35,000 as well as an opportunity to earn commission.

what to do

Field sales executives will promote multiple Paytm products. This includes Paytm All-in-One POS Machine, Paytm Soundbox along with other products in the company’s ecosystem like Wallet, UPI, Paytm Postpaid, Merchant Loan.

read this also: Zomato shares reach record high, growth rate likely up to 50%

10-12th pass can also apply

Any candidate of 18 years can apply for this job. He/she should be 10,12th or graduate, they can apply. Interested candidates can apply using Paytm App from their Android Smartphone. Special preference will be given to two wheeler owners who are comfortable in travel and have prior sales experience. Applicants should have knowledge of local and regional language.