Paytm rs 50 crores guaranteed cashback offer on each transaction by qr scan

Paytm has announced a cashback offer of Rs 50 crore on the completion of 6 years of Digital India program. This will benefit both the consumer and the merchant. Under this offer, you will get cashback on every transaction.

New Delhi. Digital payments application platform Paytm has announced a guaranteed cashback offer scheme to celebrate 6 years of Digital India Mission. The company on Friday said it has set aside Rs 50 crore for cashback on every transaction made by merchants and customers through its app. Now users will get cashback on every transaction done through Paytm application. In the year 2020, the company launched the all-in-one QR code. This code enabled merchants to accept payments from all UPI based apps.

Read More: Despite Corona, the country’s economy is growing, record export of 7 lakh crores: Piyush Goyal

Take advantage of cashback like this

Those customers will also get cashback for every transaction who will scan the Paytm QR code in the stores to pay through the Paytm app. Even customers who pay by scanning the Paytm QR code will also get the benefit of the cashback scheme. The guaranteed cashback offer will last for six months. The objective of this scheme is to improve online infrastructure, connectivity and digital skills. The company believes that by empowering merchants with digitization functionality and providing seamless payments, it will be able to drive the next phase of growth in India.

Special campaign will be run in 200 districts

The program will be launched in 200 districts across the country with special drives in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The offer is applicable for merchants across India, while special activities will be organized at the grassroots level in more than 200 districts of the country to train merchants for digitization and reward them for growth on adoption of cashless payments. Dedicated teams will be formed to increase the adoption of digital modes among traders in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

2 crore traders will get benefit

Apart from launching the guaranteed cashback offer, the company is also offering soundbox and IoT devices. Merchants with highest number of transactions through Paytm app before Diwali will be awarded with a certificate to become the top merchant. Along with this, they will also be given free soundbox, IoT device and many other such prizes. According to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, Paytm’s Guaranteed Cashback offer is to recognize the top merchants who are at the heart of India’s growth and have made the Digital India campaign a success.

Read More: Gold and Silver Price: A tremendous jump in the price of gold, may become more expensive in the coming days