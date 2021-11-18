Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar was not getting married due to small salary, today the millionaires working in his company

The current and former employees of the company will become millionaires after Paytm’s $2.5 billion IPO. It is being told that around 350 employees will have a net worth of at least one crore. Today Paytm has become one of the most valuable companies in the country. Do you know that Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar, who became India’s youngest billionaire in the year 2017, used to earn only 10 thousand rupees a month and he could not even get married.

Vijay Shekhar told Reuters, ‘In the year 2004-05, my father told me to close this company and get some 20-30 thousand jobs. At that time I ran a small company and used to sell mobile content. If anyone used to come for marriage, he did not call again because he came to know that the boy earns only 10 thousand rupees in a month. I was not considered fit for marriage.

Born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Shekhar’s father was a schoolteacher and mother was a homemaker. Vijay Sheikh had told that even today he likes to eat on the roadside handcart and likes to drink tea on the track. Vijay told, ‘For a long time my parents did not know what the son was doing.’

He said, “Once my mother was reading a Hindi newspaper when a Chinese company invested in PAM in 2015. After reading about the net worth he asked me, ‘Vijay as much as these people are saying, do you really have that much money?’

