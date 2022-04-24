PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates & More for Today’s IPL Match



Punjab Kings will be looking to bounce back from the previous loss.

Preview:

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will play the 38th match of IPL 2022 on Monday. With three wins in seven outings and nesting in the unfavorable half of the points tally, Punjab Kings are hurtling towards an awkwardly familiar territory of having to treat every remaining game as a must-win in order to secure their first playoffs berth in eight editions. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings kept their campaign alive with a win over Mumbai Indians in the previous match.

Match Details:

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 38

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 25th April at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

PBKS vs CSK, Match 38 Pitch Report:

The Wankhede pitches are back to producing big totals and chasing has been the preferred trend at the venue. However, the last two games have both been won by teams successfully defending their massive scores – Delhi Capitals being on the receiving end on both occasions.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

PBKS vs CSK, Match 38 Probable Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Top Picks for PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Batters

Shivam Dube has been the inform batter from Chennai scoring 239 runs in 7 matches at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 161.

Shikhar Dhawan has got a couple of good starts but has not been able to convert it. He has scored 214 runs in 7 matches and has a good record against this opposition.

Top Picks – All-Rounders

Liam Livingstone is in great form and has amassed 226 runs in 7 matches at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 182. He can also bowl a few overs of spin.

Top Picks – Bowlers

Rahul Chahar with 10 wickets in 7 matches is having a good season so far and the leg spinner bowled really well against this same opposition a few weeks back.

Dwayne Bravo has picked up 12 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 18 and is the go to death bowler which will increase his fantasy potential.

Top Picks – Wicketkeeper

MS Dhoni showed his class once again finishing the game against Mumbai Indians scoring 17 runs in the final over. He has done pretty well this season scoring 120 runs in 7 matches and has been dismissed only twice.

PBKS vs CSK Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Player Statistics Dream11 Points Dwayne Bravo 12 wickets 393 Rahul Chahar 10 wickets 376 Liam Livingstone 226 runs 418 Shivam Dube 239 runs 365

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

J Bairstow, Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Liam Livingstone (c), Dwayne Bravo, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

J Bairstow, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Liam Livingstone, Dwayne Bravo, M Theekshana, Kagiso Rabada

PBKS vs CSK Risky Captaincy Choices:

Ruturaj Gaikwad apart from one knock against Rajasthan has struggled throughout the season. But his record against this opposition is very good and he will be a good option to risk as captain.

Player, you should avoid:

Shahrukh Khan is batting very low and looks completely out of form hence avoid him for this match.