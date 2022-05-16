PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Match Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 17 runs, Shardul Thakur took 4 wickets for 36 runs

PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Match Highlights: Delhi (*36*) beat Punjab Kings by 17 runs, Shardul Thakur took 4 wickets for 36 runs

IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC: Within the sixty fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Delhi (*36*) defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs. On this match performed at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Punjab Kings gained the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, Delhi (*36*) scored 159 for 7 in 20 overs. Chasing the goal, Punjab Kings might solely handle 142 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. After this win, Delhi (*36*) now attain 14 factors. His internet run price is +0.255. At current he’s on the fourth place within the factors desk. In the event that they win their 14th match, they are going to be virtually sure to succeed in the playoffs. To see the entire rating desk click on right here Do it.

Shardul Thakur took 4 wickets for 36 runs in 4 overs for Delhi (*36*). He was adjudged participant of the match. Akshar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took 2-2 wickets for 14-14 runs. Jitesh Sharma scored 44 runs for Punjab Kings. Other than this, Jonny Bairstow scored 28 runs in 15 balls and Shikhar Dhawan scored 19 runs in 16 balls. Rahul Chahar remained unbeaten on 25 off 24 balls.

Punjab Kings haven’t made any modifications of their taking part in XI. On the similar time, on this match, Delhi (*36*) landed with 2 modifications. Khaleel Ahmed got here rather than Chetan Sakaria and Sarfaraz Khan got here rather than KS Bharat.

Thus far 30 matches have been performed between each the groups in IPL. Out of this, Delhi (*36*) have gained 16 and Punjab Kings have gained 14. Nonetheless, for the reason that yr 2018, Punjab Kings have gained 5 out of the final 10 matches.

On this match each the groups landed with these gamers.

Punjab Kings Taking part in XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi (*36*) Taking part in XI: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C/W), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrique Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.