PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction- PBKS vs DC Playing 11 Dream11

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday within the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). Each the groups want to preserve their hopes within the playoff race. Punjab staff is seventh within the factors desk with 12 factors and has a web run price plus 0.023. Delhi’s staff additionally has 12 factors however with a very good web run price of plus 0.210, the staff is in fifth place, which can provide it a bonus in case two or extra groups have the identical variety of factors.

After an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals within the earlier match, Delhi Capitals will go into the competition with elevated confidence whereas Punjab Kings additionally defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore of their earlier match. Delhi opener David Warner is in an excellent type, however the second opener stays a matter of concern for the staff. Mandeep Singh and Shrikar Bharat have dissatisfied within the absence of Prithvi Shaw.

It’s a matter of reduction for Delhi that Mitchell Marsh appears to be in rhythm. The aggressive all-rounder has achieved effectively with each bat and ball towards the Royals and his and Warner’s function will probably be essential for the staff’s success. All eyes may also be on Captain Rishabh Pant. Pant hit two sixes throughout his four-ball innings towards the Royals, however has to this point not performed the match-winning innings that he’s able to.

Rovman Powell has proven his capacity to hit fours and sixes and has proven that he can win matches for the staff with assist from the highest order. Punjab’s bowling assault is led by Kagiso Rabada, who’s probably the most profitable quick bowler within the present season. Arshdeep Singh did an excellent job for Punjab, however Rahul Chahar is proving to be costly.

Delhi’s bowling assault towards the Royals impressed. Younger Chetan Sakaria bowled brilliantly within the absence of Khaleel Ahmed, who was out with a leg damage, whereas pacer Enrich Norkia can also be discovering his approach. In entrance of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the trail of Delhi bowlers will not be going to be simple. The England pair of Bairstow and Livingstone are able to destroying any bowling assault, which they did towards Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dhawan is Punjab’s prime scorer with over 400 runs and the staff will probably be anticipating lots from him on this do or die match. After getting an opportunity to open the innings with Dhawan, Bairstow has additionally discovered momentum and this. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has impressed along with his capacity to play massive photographs, must convert a very good begin into a giant innings. Center-order captain Mayank Agarwal has not been up to speed with the bat to this point and he couldn’t have had a greater time to play the captaincy innings.

(*11*)Punjab Kings Possible Playing 11

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Ashdeep Singh

(*11*)Delhi Capitals Possible Playing 11

Srikar Bharat/Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Norkia

(*11*)Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (*11*)Recommended Team-1 for Dream11

David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone (vc), Shardul Thakur, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakarya.

(*11*)Recommended Team 2 for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow (vice-captain), David Warner, Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhanuka Rajapakse, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Liam Livingstone, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar