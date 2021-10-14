PBKS vs RCB: Bangalore won the toss, elected to bowl first

IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Bangalore have won five and lost one out of the six matches they have played so far. They have 10 points in their account and are third in the table.

IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the 26th match of the 14th season of IPL against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday. This is the seventh match for both the teams. Bangalore have won five and lost one out of the six matches they have played so far. They have 10 points in their account and are third in the table.

Punjab, on the other hand, have won two out of six matches and lost four matches. They have four points in their account and are sixth in the eight-team table.

If we talk about the matches between the two teams so far, in 26 matches, Punjab Kings have won 14 and RCB have won 12 matches. Since 2018, there have been 6 matches, in which RCB has the upper hand. Punjab has won 2 and RCB has won 4 matches.

RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has done the best against Punjab Kings itself. He has taken the maximum 21 wickets in 14 innings. At the same time, his best IPL performance is also in the name of Punjab Kings. He took 4 wickets for 25 runs in 2016.



Punjab team: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet, Deepak Hooda, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Riley Meredith

RCB team: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel