PCS Success Story: Amulya Ratan of Bihar secured 7th Rank in BPSC Exam. Read his preparation strategy here

PCS Success Story: Amulya Ratan is a resident of Baretha village in Bihar. His father has worked as an assistant engineer in the irrigation department. There has always been a good atmosphere for studies in Amulya’s house. Amulya was also very quick to read since childhood. He did his early education from Patna. He had secured 93.4% marks in class 10th. After that he moved to Kota and then there he got 82% marks in class 12th. After completing his schooling, Amulya passed the JEE exam and took admission in IIT Kanpur. From here he has also obtained a post graduation degree after graduation. However, after some time he made up his mind to take the Bihar PCS exam.

Amul says that being from Hindi medium, he had to face a lot of difficulties during the preparation of the exam. Amulya had taken the help of coaching to prepare for the exam and gave a lot of papers. This also helped him to practice well for the Mains exam. After all, with the right strategy and hard work, Amulya not only cracked the BPSC exam in the very first attempt but also topped it with 7th rank.

Amulya believes that to prepare for this tough exam, candidates must read NCERT books for all subjects. Apart from this, it will be better if candidates prepare for Prelims and Mains exam together.

According to Amulya, many questions in BPSC are repeated from UPSC itself. In such a situation, you should practice well for all these things. Let us tell you that Amulya has also given UPSC interview twice. He got the benefit of this during the interview of Bihar PCS. Amulya was quite confident for the BPSC interview as he had already given interview twice. Amulya says that mock tests can also be appeared for the interview round. Also keep an eye on current affairs. For this it is necessary to read the newspaper regularly and watch the news.

