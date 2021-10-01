PCS Success Story: Anu Bharti of Bihar secured 63rd rank in BPSC Exam. Read her inspirational story here

PCS Success Story: Despite having low marks, Anu’s father wanted him to do engineering and for this he also sent coaching to Anu.

PCS Success Story: Today we will tell you about Anu Bharti who got 63rd rank in the first attempt of BPSC exam. Anu’s journey has been full of ups and downs. Due to being weak in studies since childhood, Anu had to listen a lot but Anu answered all these taunts with her hard work.

Anu Bharti is originally from Sirsa district of Bihar. There is a general perception that students preparing for civil services examination are very smart in studies since childhood but this was not the case with Anu. She was not very good in studies in her childhood but she definitely tried to do better. When Anu was in class 12th she had secured only 48% marks. She was very disappointed with her performance. However, despite having low marks, Anu’s father wanted him to do engineering and for this he also sent coaching to Anu.

After joining coaching, Anu tried thrice for selection in IIT or NIT but every time she failed. After this failure, relatives and neighbors started taunting him. People called him an idiot and talked about getting married. Anu had become very frustrated by all this. However, Anu continued her studies despite all this and eventually obtained a degree in Food Technology and Biochemical Engineering from Jadavpur University.

After graduation, Anu got a job in a software company. It was only after working for a few days that she realized that she was not made for this. Anu had made up her mind to take the BPSC exam. His father was shocked when Anu shared his thoughts with his father. They thought that Anu would not be able to work hard for the BPSC exam. Eventually, due to hard work and perseverance, Anu was successful in her very first attempt with 63rd rank.

