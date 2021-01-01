PCS Success Story: Anupam Mishra of Prayagraj left a high paying job and then secured second rank in PCS exam

PCS Success Story: Anupam Mishra is a resident of Prayagraj. His father Pramod Kumar Mishra is an administrative officer in Life Insurance Corporation of India, Badshahpur and his mother Shashi Devi is a housewife. Anupam has passed class 10th in year 2004 from GIC (Government Inter College) of Prayagraj and class 12th in year 2006 with 85% marks. After completing his schooling, he obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from MNNIT, Prayagraj.

After graduation, Anupam joined the American company Kronos as a senior software engineer. Here he worked for about 4 years. Let us tell you that here he used to get a package of 15 lakhs annually and an offer of 30 lakhs was also received, but Anupam resigned from this company in the year 2016 and made up his mind to take the civil services examination.

Anupam cleared the prelims in his first attempt of the civil services examination and reached the mains but was defeated by only one number. After this, in the year 2017, he gave the UPPCS exam. Due to hard work and determination day and night, Anupam not only passed this exam but also got the second position. Let us tell you that Anupam’s grandfather also had the same dream that his grandson would grow up to become a deputy collector one day. Anupam not only fulfilled Dada’s dream with his perseverance, but at the same time brought laurels to his family and his city.

Anupam also gives the credit of his success to his family members. Anupam says that when he returned to India after leaving such a good job, there was pressure on him to do something better. Due to this determination, Anupam had achieved such a big position in one year’s preparation.

