PCS Success Story: Sangeeta Raghav of Gurugram studied for 13 hours and cleared UPPSC Exam in her second attempt

PCS Success Story: Sangeeta Raghav is a resident of Shanti Nagar, Gurugram. Her father Dinesh Raghav is a retired officer of the Indian Navy and her mother is a homemaker. Sangeeta has studied class 12th from Dev Samaj Vidya Niketan School. After completing her schooling, she got her Bachelor’s degree from Government Girls College. After this he did his post graduation in Natural Resource Management from Indraprastha University, Delhi. After his post graduation cricket, he enrolled for a PhD in Jawaharlal Nehru University. However, he left his PhD midway to prepare for the Civil Services Examination.

Sangeeta got an opportunity to visit Nepal and Himachal Pradesh for the project of World Bank and South Asian Institute during her post graduation. There he got an opportunity to help the local people. From there, it settled in her mind that she would try to do something better for the needy. Let us inform that Sangeeta had given the UPPCS Prelims exam in the year 2017 but she had scored less marks in that exam. Since then, Sangeeta worked hard for a year to get success in the examination. She regularly studied for 12 -13 hours every day. For this he also took help from his seniors. The result of this hard work was that Sangeeta secured the second position in the UPPCS 2018 examination.

Sangeeta believes that while preparing for the exam, one should keep at least positive people around. Apart from this, doing yoga and meditation also helped him a lot. Sangeeta says that apart from her responsibilities, she wants to do something for the eradication of malnutrition among children, mental health and women empowerment. She wants to work towards spreading awareness in these areas.

