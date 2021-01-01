PCS Success Story: Sunil Kumar of Uttar Pradesh faced financial crisis but became Deputy SP with hard work. Read his story here

PCS Success Story: Sunil Kumar hails from Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. He was very fast in studies since childhood but he has to face poverty and financial crisis at every step. Sunil’s father also used to make a living from the house by doing ironing work. Sunil had requested his father to study class 12th from Prayagraj after getting good marks in class 10th but due to paucity of money his father expressed his inability. In such a situation, Sunil had somehow completed his 12th studies from Prayagraj with the help of some people.

Sunil had completed his schooling but the road ahead was going to be even more difficult for him. Please tell that during graduation, Sunil’s mother even sold her jewelry to pay the engineering fees. Sunil completed his graduation with great hard work and then after that he made up his mind to take the civil services examination. In his very first attempt in the year 2015, Sunil even reached the Mains exam but could not clear the interview. This encouraged Sunil and he had decided to become an IAS officer.

Sunil was fully engaged in the preparation for the Civil Services Examination but luck might have approved something else. Sunil was unsuccessful in the next three attempts of the Civil Services Examination. Then looking at the situation at home, he decided to take the UPPCS exam and started preparing for it. Finally, in the year 2018, Sunil secured 75th rank in this exam and got the post of Deputy SP.

Sunil believes that if you want to get success in difficult exams like UPSC or UPPSC, then you have to work hard regularly. If there is no financial challenge in front of you, then you should stop only after realizing the dream. He says that along with the right strategy and hard work, the support of the family is also very necessary to get success in this examination.

