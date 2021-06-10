PCS4 Pick’em Challenge is Live! Win Crash Test Gun Skins, Motorbike & More

PCS4 Pick’em Challenge is Stay! Win Crash Test Gun Skins, Motorbike & More



PUBG: PCS4 Decide’em Challenge is Stay! Decide your favourite groups to win Crash Test Gun Skins, Motorbike & More: Because the PUBG Continental Sequence (PCS4) has began, PUBG is introducing a model new version of Decide’EM Challenge. Throughout this fierce competitors, the most effective groups from all throughout the globe will lock horns to show who’s the most effective within the survival Battle Royale sport. Now, common gamers can use their data of PUBG Esports to foretell the winners & get an opportunity to seize thrilling prizes featured within the Decide’em Challenge. Learn this text to know find out how to take part & different occasion particulars.

PUBG ESPORTS TAB

Undergo this tab as soon as to collect detailed details about the individuals of PCS4. With the assistance of this, you possibly can predict higher & root in your favorite gamers. Select properly as as soon as they win, you get to deal with your self with thrilling in-game rewards.

Record of ITEMS featured within the PCS4 Decide’EM Challenge





Try the brand new PCS4 gadgets accessible in retailer.

Crash Test AKM & Coupon Bundle + (1 voting coupon)

Crash Test Gear Bundle + (1 voting coupon)

Crash Test Costume Set + (1 voting coupon)

Crash Test Motorbike & Coupon Bundle + (1 voting coupon)

Crash Test SKS & Coupon Bundle + (1 voting coupon)

Crash Test Emote & Coupon Bundle + (1 voting coupon)

Crash Test Worth Pack + (5 voting coupon)

Crash Test Weapon & Bike Bundle + (3 voting coupon)

The officers have knowledgeable “30% of PUBG internet gross sales of PCS4 gadgets shall be distributed to groups throughout the 4 areas. Half of it being added to the general prize pool and the remaining half being distributed equally to the collaborating groups.”

For Console Gamers, the Decide’EM problem is not accessible. Nevertheless, they will buy all of the PCS4 gadgets from the in-game retailer.

PUBG PCS4 Decide’em Challenge: Occasion Interval

As per official info, these are the dates & instances for the occasion interval of each PC & Console.

PC: After upkeep June 2 – June 24, 6 pm KST

Console: June 10, 11 am – July 14, 11 am KST

Decide’Em Challenge occasion interval: After upkeep June 2 – June 24, 6 pm KST

Esports Store gadgets sale interval: After upkeep June 2 – July 14, 11 am KST

Decide’Em reward declare interval: June 29 – July 14, 11 am KST



PUBG PCS4 Decide’em Challenge Particulars

Take a look on the Decide’Em Challenge Occasion Particulars posted by the officers.

Matches for the PCS4 Decide’Em Challenge start on June 2nd with entries for Decide’Em problem closing simply earlier than the final match of PCS4 on June twenty fourth at 18:00 KST (14:00 IST). Keep in mind to take part in all of the challenges earlier than it’s over.

Occasion 1: Decide the Winner

Right here you must predict who you consider will turn into the 4 regional champions of PCS4.

As per occasion particulars, “Vote for as much as 7 groups per area, with appropriate predictions granting 100,000 EP per appropriate regional choice. Accurately guess the winner of all 4 areas to win a grand complete of 400,000 EP!”

Occasion 2: Crew Face-off

Free to enter, accurately guess the winner of two rival groups to earn EP. Every area has 4 group pairs to vote on, so do your analysis and predict which group will carry out higher; it’s free, don’t overlook to take part for an opportunity to win free rewards!

EP payouts are primarily based on complete voting quantities, predicting an underdog win can internet you a a lot larger EP payout than merely choosing a profitable favourite. EP payouts vary from 800 to 7200 relying on the vote disparity between favourite and underdog.

Try the occasion abstract web page to take a look on the dwell voting standing and gather rewards.

FREE Voting Coupons and EP!

There are many alternatives to earn free voting coupons and EP simply by watching and interacting throughout the match! As much as 14 voting coupons may also be earned by buying PCS4 gadgets.

Throughout PCS4 this time round, a code will pop up proper after the final match of the week is over! Be fast sufficient to enter the code in-game to get one free voting coupon!

Pay shut consideration throughout PCS4 dwell streams, as identical to in earlier PCS occasions, you’ll sometimes see codes on-screen throughout the broadcast that may be redeemed for EP.

Keep in mind the Hen Challenge from PGI.S? It’s again! Take part within the Hen Challenge whereas watching PCS4 on official PUBG Esports Twitch channels and forged your vote to foretell the match-winner! The votes will shut 11 minutes after the match begins and the 2nd circle seems. Make your decide properly!



All 4 PUBG areas are collaborating and the extra you watch, the higher your odds of scoring distinctive skins. You may earn as much as 50,000 EP by getting into codes and collaborating within the Hen Challenge.

Now that all the things about PCS4, the primary leg of the PUBG Continental Sequence of 2021, which groups do you suppose shall be topped match champions?

Prepare to leap into all of the motion and pleasure of PCS4, PUBG Esports, and the Decide’Em Challenge!

