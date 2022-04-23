Peace talks stall after Russia pushes referendum to take over portions of southern Ukraine



Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators stalled on Friday after Moscow released information that it would seek a referendum on the annexation of southern Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has been going on for nearly 60 days, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy casualties.

Ukrainian defense officials said Friday they had received intelligence that Moscow wanted to compensate its personnel by recruiting Ukrainian men southwest of Donbass – where most heavy fighting is currently concentrated.

Ukraine has disputed Russia’s claim that it would not storm the marijuana steel plant full of civilians.

After two days of talks, a senior Ukrainian official reportedly said the talks had stalled and that the Kiev had issued an “ultimatum” to the Kremlin about its aggressive plans in Kherson and Zaporizhiya, the first Ukrainian news outlet Pravda reported.

Russia has been pursuing peace talks for weeks after submitting a list of Kiev’s demands for the withdrawal of its troops, including disarmament, “denuclearization” and a pledge not to join NATO.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is reported to have rejected both initial requests because he was Jewish and democratically elected.

Kyiv has agreed not to join NATO.

Ukraine says Russia wants to “replenish” troops by capturing Ukrainians

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed on Friday that an answer to Moscow’s update proposal had not been forthcoming.

“We were discussing. Now they have stopped because five days ago we made the next proposal to the Ukrainian negotiators – which was then based on their comments – but did not respond,” he told a news conference.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

However, Zelensky denied the allegations and said that Ukrainian negotiators had never received such an offer.

Asked about the talks, he said, “We have not received anything.”

Zelensky had earlier warned that talks could be disrupted if Russia continued its offensive on civilians trapped inside Mariupol.

Lavrov rejected the warning on Friday, saying Russia would not tolerate an ultimatum.