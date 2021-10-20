Peacocktv com Activate | Activate Peacock TV on Your Smart TV



Peacock is a video streaming platform that allows users to watch and enjoy online videos on their devices. The most preferable device to watch the Peacock video content is the big screen TV as all the videos are high dimensional. You have to activate your device at peacocktv.com/tv activate to enjoy seamless video streaming on your device. Assessing Peacock TV channels is a quick and easy task. You have to register your account on the Peacock TV app and then activate it using peacock.com/code.

Why do People use Peacock TV for Streaming Media Services?

Peacock TV offers you different types of video content, including shows, movies, series, news, sports, and other channels. It also has an option for free access to the videos. Apart from the free tier, users can also opt for the premium tiers with more additional features and accessible content. By activating your device at peacocktv.com/tv, users have the authority to save and download the videos and watch them later even when they do not have an internet connection.

It also provides you with demand content as per your choice so that you can enjoy the streaming services to the maximum by activating at peacocktv.com/code. It offers original content to its users, and you can also enjoy various live events and shows via this platform. It also telecast the famous late-night shows, with all of its latest episodes.

You do not have to overthink the devices on which you can watch videos and activate the Peacock streaming services at peacocktv.com/tv activate. Peacock TV supports thousands of devices, including phones, tablets, TVs, Gaming Consoles, and other smart devices. You must have an active internet connection to stream the videos on these devices.

Features of Peacock TV Streaming Services – Activate Your Device At peacocktv.com/tv

The various features of Peacock TV are as follows:

Streaming thousands of shows, movies and other videos content.

Telecast Kids shows and movies.

Subscription of 30+ Peacock channels

Telecast series in the Spanish language

Exclusive Peacock Originals

Live Events and Shows

Live WWE pay per view

Latest News, Sports and Other Infotainment Channels

Also check: cbs.com/tv/roku

Device Supportability – Activate Peacock TV On these Devices at peacocktv.com/activate

Various devices can successfully telecast the shows, movies, series, programs and other video content by Peacock TV. You have to download the Peacock TV application on these devices, and then activate it to enjoy streaming the videos seamlessly. The devices are:

Smart Phones and Tablets, including Android and iOS.

Web Browsers, including the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, Safari 12, and MS Edge.

Smart TVs, including Android TV, Apple TV, Roku TV, LG Smart TV, Vizio TV.

Play Station and Gaming Consoles, including Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Chromecast.

Cable Providers, including Cox, Contour Box, Contour Stream Player.

Xfinity, including XG1V1, XG1V3, XGIV4, XG2V2, Xi3, Xi5, Xi6, XviD.

Follow Up Activation Process of Peacock TV – Activate Device at peacocktv.com/tv activate

You can activate your device for streaming video content of Peacock TV by downloading the application online. Then you have to register your account and follow the activation steps at peacocktv.com/code. Below is the complete procedure for activation:

Also check: Disneyplus.com login/begin 8 digit code

Download and Register Peacock TV Application:

You have to start with the registration process before proceeding with the process of activation at “peacocktv.com/tv”. Downloading the Peacock TV application is necessary to register your account on the app. Take a compatible device and an active internet connection for following up with the app downloading and registration process. Follow the process below:

Switch ON your Smart TV device on which you want to stream the video content.

Now, open the Channel store on your device.

Using the remote control of your TV, press the Home button.

Now, scroll a little, and choose the “Steaming Channel” option.

Locate the Search Channel option and choose it.

Using your TV keyboard, type the “Peacock” in the search bar.

Now for adding the application, select the “Add Channel” option.

Hit the OK button.

Now, navigate the option “Go Channel”

Select this option.

Select and launch the application.

Now, you have to register your account, providing all the details, including your name, email id, password, region, and other details.

Go with the flow of the instruction to finish the registration process.

Now, log in to the app using your credentials. Check for successful results.

Also check: Tv.youtube tv/start enter code

Activation of Peacock TV Streaming Services:

Now, follow the process of activation of the Peacock TV app on your smart TV at peacocktv.com/tv activate.

After successful registration, you are still not able to stream the online content of the Peacock TV platform. For this, you have to activate your device by following up with the unique code on the device and matching it at peacocktv.com/code. Make sure that you have an active internet connection while following up with the process of activation at peacocktv.com/tv activate. Also, check that you are performing the activation on the device that is compatible with Peacock TV services. Follow the steps below for activation:

After logging into the Peacock TV account on your smart TV, the system will open up a home page. The home page will show you a welcome message with a unique code for activation. Remember the code, or make a note of it for future use. Make sure that you note the code accurately to avoid any failure in the future. Now, take another device. It can be a computer, laptop, PC, tablet, or smartphone. Open the browser on your device. Make sure that you are using the latest version of the browser. Also, check that you connect both the devices to the same network. Now, in the search bar of the browser, type the link,peacocktv.com/tv activate. Hit the enter key. The system will open the official page of Peacock TV for activation. You can also prefer to activate your device at peacocktv.com/code. Enter the activation code in the blank field. Enter the same code that appears on your television screen. Hit the “Submit” button. The system will process for some time, and matches the code. On successful matching, it will display a success message on the screen. If the code mismatch then it will generate an error and restrict you from streaming Peacock TV video content. To fix this and proceed with streaming services, you have to follow the troubleshooting procedures. Then, activate your device again for successful results.

Apart from following up with the activation steps online at peacocktv.com/tv activate, you can also prefer to activate your device via smartphone. It is quite an easy and reliable method for activation.

Choose and click on an option for “Activate On Your Mobile”. It will generate an activation code and will display it on your mobile screen. You have to provide your phone number during the registration process, and a unique code will appear on this number. Note this phone number, and proceed with the activation on the browser at peacocktv.com/code. Thus, activating your device and enjoy streaming unlimited videos and other popular channels as per your choice.

Also check our post on nfl.com/activate enter code.