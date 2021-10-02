Pearl Title, examiner of suspicious documents, dies at 104

Pearl Lily Kessler was born on August 29, 1917, in Manhattan and grew up in Brooklyn. Her parents were Jewish immigrants from Europe: her father, Harry, was a tailor from Austria, and her mother, Yetta (Feigenbaum) Kessler left Poland when she was 2.

In 1938, Pearl was working in a company’s accounting department in the Flatiron Building in Manhattan when she met her future husband. He came to her office to take a contract for rent and repair and asked her to have dinner while there. When they didn’t go out that night, he returned the next day and said to her, “Come work for me and I’ll marry you.”

She soon went to work for him, and they married in 1943 while Mr. Titel was in the army.

The 1950s saw a major change for the business of titles.

Lawyers for Alger Hiss, a former State Department official who was convicted of lying to a grand jury about passing secret information to Whitaker Chambers, a Communist agent, hired Mr. Titel to prove that that the print patterns of a typewriter can be reproduced. Upon his conviction, Mr. Hiss accused Mr. Chambers of “forgery by typewriter” – making it appear that the documents were produced by Mr. Hiss’s typewriter.

Mr. Titel spent two years building a typewriter whose print pattern was indistinguishable from Mr. Hiss’s Woodstock model, proving that disputed documents could be fabricated. Mrs. Titel researched the parts and features of the typeface that were to be copied. His work formed the basis of Mr. Hiss’ appeal, although it was ultimately unsuccessful.

After His Case, Mrs. Titel took courses in Paper, Photography Ink, Type Style and Handwriting; In 1951, the couple opened the titular Question Document Laboratory, which became the center of their work and, eventually, their son’s. In the 1960s, he graduated from New York University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“Handwriting speaks to me,” she told The Daily News. “So do the typewriter, ink and paper.”