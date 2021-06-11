Pearl V Puri Denied Bail in Minor Rape Case, to Stay in Judicial Custody Till June 15





Pearl V Puri rape case breaking information: Actor Pearl V Puri, who has been arrested in the rape and molestation case of a seven-year-old, was denied bail on Friday. The favored TV actor was arrested on June 4 by the Waliv Police after the minor’s father registered a grievance on the police station. On June 7, Pearl’s utilized for bail and the listening to was postponed to as we speak. Nevertheless, he didn’t get bail in the case. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape Case Replace: Kid’s Father Break Silence, Says ‘Medical Examination Confirms Molestation’

As reported by Instances of India(*15*), DCP Sanjay Patil of Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, knowledgeable that the subsequent listening to has been scheduled for the subsequent week. “He didn’t get bail as we speak. The court docket listening to for the bail plea has been postponed to Tuesday, June 15,” he mentioned. Pearl stays in judicial custody until June 15 in Thane jail. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput Was a Big Elon Musk Fan: Dil Bechara Actor Sahil Vaid Shares Unknown Tales | Unique

Earlier as we speak, the sufferer’s father broke his silence on the case and slammed the ‘influential’ folks from the business who’ve come out in Pearl’s help. He mentioned that his daughter shouldn’t be a liar and he or she recognized Pearl herself. He added that the medical examination of his daughter confirmed molestation. “On reaching dwelling the kid narrated what occurred to her. The daddy instantly referred to as the police and after a medical examination of the kid at Nair hospital, it was confirmed that the kid speaks the reality that molestation has occurred. The kid named the accused along with his display screen title (Ragbir). The daddy doesn’t watch TV serials so he didn’t know him in any respect, nor he was conscious that Ragbir is the display screen title of somebody. After additional investigation, it got here to be identified that Ragbir is the display screen title of an actor and his precise title is Pearl Puri,” learn the official assertion from the daddy. Additionally Learn – Divya Khosla Kumar Reacts To Pearl V Puri Rape Case: ‘He Was To Signal Massive Movie, All the things is Misplaced Now’

Nia Sharma, Ekta Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar, Shaheer Sheikh, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, and Anita Hassanandani amongst others have come out in help of Pearl on social media. The acto rhas been booked beneath the POSCO (The Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences) Act 2012.