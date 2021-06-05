Pearl V Puri Granted Bail, Karishma Tanna Says, Satyamev Jayate





Mumbai: Hours after getting arrested in relation to a rape and molestation case, actor Pearl V Puri has now been granted bail. His good friend and actor Karishma Tanna took to social media sharing the information together with his followers and wrote, ”Satyamev Jayate. Fact wins and he did win. #gotbail.” Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Anita Hassanandani Backs Naagin 3 Fame Says, ‘Fact Will Be Out Quickly’

Pearl V Puri was arrested on the evening of June 4 in Vasai after a minor lady and her household filed a rape and molestation case towards him. The actor was been booked below The Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act because the minor lady had alleged that Puri had taken sexual favours from her by promising her a profession in TV serials. Additionally Learn – Naagin 3 Fame Pearl V Puri Arrested on Expenses of Rape And Molestation

Speaking about Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna, the duo had been roumoured to be relationship one another. Nevertheless, they each have repeatedly maintained that they’re simply good pals. Earlier this 12 months, Pearl talked about the identical and mentioned, ”I’m staying alone in Mumbai, however I’ve pals who’ve by no means let me really feel alone. Karishma Tanna is a type of pals who has by no means let me really feel alone on this metropolis.” Additionally Learn – Bigg Boss 14 Contestants Information: Naagin 3 Star Pearl V Puri Supplied Rs 5 cr to Take part in New Season?

Following Pearl’s arrest, a number of tv celebrities together with Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’souza and Ekta Kapoor took to social media supporting him and used the hashtag IStandWithPearl. Whereas Anita wrote that each one such information is ‘nonsense’, Ekta Kapoor talked about that Naagin 3 fame is harmless and even the complainant’s household is aware of this.

Pearl V Puri made his debut in tv in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He additionally labored in a number of tv reveals together with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas 2.