Pearl V Puri Molestation Case: Ekta Kapoor Claims Child





Mumbai: After actor Pearl V Puri was arrested on Friday by Mumbai Police over allegations of rape and molestation of a minor, producer Ekta Kapoor has come out in assist of the Naagin actor. Calling the incident ‘absolute low in human depravity’, she claimed that the survivor’s mom instructed her that Pearl was harmless. She hinted that Pearl was being dragged in a pair’s struggle and claimed that the kid’s mom ‘brazenly’ stated that ‘it’s her husband attempting to create tales to maintain his little one and to show {that a} working mom on a set can’t deal with her child’. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestion Case: Actor Despatched To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Sharing a photograph with Pearl, she wrote, “Will I assist a toddler molester…or a molester of any form? However what I witnessed from final night time to now, was absolutely the low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this degree? How can people who find themselves upset with one another, drag a 3rd individual into their very own struggle? How can a human being tackle one other human being and do that? After varied calls with the kid‘s/lady’s mom, who brazenly stated that Pearl was not concerned and it’s her husband attempting to create tales to maintain her little one and show {that a} working mom on a set can’t deal with her child.” Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Actor Seems In Courtroom, Lastly Granted Bail

“If that is true then it’s flawed on so many ranges! Utilizing a particularly essential motion like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your personal agendas met with and mentally torturing a toddler and making an harmless individual responsible. I’ve no proper to determine, the courts will determine who is correct & flawed. My opinion solely comes from what the lady’s mom stated to me final night time & that’s – Pearl is harmless …and it is extremely very unhappy if individuals are utilizing varied ways to show working moms are unable to deal with their kids, as a result of there are predators on the set”, she added. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri NOT Granted Bail After Being Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Molestation of Minor Lady

She additional revealed that she has all of the voice notes and messages between the kid’s mom and her which clearly factors to the false allegations being placed on the actor. Ekta wrote, “I’ve all of the voice notes and messages between the kid’s mom and me which clearly factors to the false allegations being placed on Pearl. The movie business is as secure or as unsafe as another enterprise. To present it a nasty identify to get your agenda sorted is the bottom type of low ever. If by likelihood, Pearl is proved harmless, I request folks to look extra deeply into how the essential & much-needed actions in as we speak’s time, are getting used unfairly decreasing the gravitas of the scenario. Might justice prevail! #MayJusticePrevail.”

Other than Ekta, Pearl’s co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’Souza have additionally come out in assist of Pearl. Other than them, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, amongst others.

As per Valiv Police, the sufferer’s father had approached them in 2019 alleging that his daughter was sexually assaulted.

Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone of Mira Bhayandar, Vasai, stated in an announcement, “The sufferer recognized the accused lately, and after recording her assertion, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, we now have taken him into custody for additional investigation.” He additionally added that Pearl can be produced in court docket later as we speak. He has been booked below Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on lady below 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 below the Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.