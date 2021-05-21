Pearl V Puri NOT Granted Bail After Being Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Molestation of Minor Girl





Mumbai: Tv actor Pearl V Puri on Friday was arrested for allegedly assaulting a five-year-old lady, two years in the past. A case was registered towards the actor by the sufferer’s father in 2019. Earlier, Karishma Tanna together with many experiences claimed that Puri has received bail. Nevertheless, it’s unfaithful. The Naagin actor has not been granted bail. As per sources, the arrest could possibly be a strategic transfer for the police to arrest him across the weekend in order that the bail plea is awaited until Monday. The actor reportedly remains to be underneath custody and is on his solution to court docket for the listening to. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Netizens Assault Ekta Kapoor For ‘Creating False Narrative’

As quickly because the actor’s arrest information surfaced across the social media, Pearl’s co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’Souza have additionally come out in assist of Pearl. Aside from them, Karishma Tanna, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Ekta Kapoor, amongst others. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Molestation Case: Ekta Kapoor Claims Kid’s Mom ‘Overtly’ Stated He Is Harmless

Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone of Mira Bhayandar, Vasai, stated in an announcement, “The sufferer recognized the accused lately, and after recording her assertion, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, now we have taken him into custody for additional investigation.” He additionally added that Pearl can be produced in court docket later immediately. He has been booked underneath Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on lady underneath 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19, and 21 underneath the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

As per Valiv Police, the sufferer’s father had approached them in 2019 alleging that his daughter was sexually assaulted.