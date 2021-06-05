Entertainment

Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case

Mumbai: Although tv actor Pearl V Puri has now been granted bail, the controversy has created an enormous storm on social media. Whereas a number of celebrities together with Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani got here out in Pearl’s help, one submit that grabbed everybody’s consideration was Ekta Kapoor’s submit. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestion Case: Actor Despatched To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram sharing a protracted notice and demanding justice for the Naagin 3 actor. The a part of her submit that has most likely irked netizens is the place she talked about that she spoke to the complainant’s household. Ekta claimed that she spoke to the woman’s mom on the night time of June 4 and that she overtly mentioned that ”Pearl was not concerned and it’s her husband making an attempt to create tales to maintain her little one and show {that a} working mom on a set can’t handle her child.” Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Actor Seems In Court docket, Lastly Granted Bail

Nonetheless, quickly after Ekta Kapoor’s submit, a number of folks took to Twitter attacking her alleging that she is creating false narratives. Netizens claimed that it’s solely ‘Ekta and her gang’ who’s supporting Pearl and that the case should be totally probed. Some social media customers additionally questioned Ekta’s dialog with the complainant’s mom and referred to as her allegations baseless. Check out how Twitter is flooded with posts bashing the each day cleaning soap queen:

Pearl V Puri was arrested on the night time of June 4 in Vasai after a minor woman and her household filed a rape and molestation case towards him. The actor was been booked underneath The Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act because the minor woman had alleged that Puri had taken sexual favours from her by promising her a profession in TV serials.

