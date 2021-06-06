Pearl V Puri Rape and Molestation Case





Mumbai: Actor Pearl V Puri’s arrest has sparked a large controversy within the tv business. Whereas the actor, who’s accused of rape and molestation of a minor has been despatched to 14 days of judicial custody, a number of celebrities got here in help of him. Ekta Kapoor too jumped into the case and claimed that she spoke to the complainant’s household who agree that the Naagin 3 fame is harmless. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestion Case: Actor Despatched To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Now, Vasai DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil has reacted to Ekta Kapoor’s claims saying that each one such allegations are false. He additionally added that Pearl has been arrested as a result of there’s proof towards him. “No, the accusations aren’t false. His identify has come up within the investigation. There may be proof towards him. That’s the reason the police have arrested him. The reality shall be determined within the trial,” he stated. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case: Actor Seems In Courtroom, Lastly Granted Bail

This comes after Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram sharing a protracted observe and demanding justice for the Naagin 3 actor. She additionally claimed that she spoke to the complainant’s household and that additionally they admit that Pearl is harmless. ”Pearl was not concerned and it’s her husband making an attempt to create tales to maintain her youngster and show {that a} working mom on a set can not care for her child,” she had written. Ekta’s publish had additionally irked netizens on Saturday, who then took to Twitter attacking her for making ‘false allegations.’

Pearl V Puri was arrested on the night time of June 4 in Vasai after a minor lady and her household filed a rape and molestation case towards him. The actor was been booked underneath The Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act because the minor lady had alleged that Puri had taken sexual favours from her by promising her a profession in TV serials.